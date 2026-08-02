Iran says no deal to reopen Hormuz, denies asking Trump to pause strikes: What we know so far

Iran on Sunday (August 2) rejected US President Donald Trump's claims that Tehran had agreed to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and had asked Washington to hold off on fresh military strikes, insisting the strategic waterway would remain closed as long as the United States continued what it called "hostile actions."

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The twin denials came a day after Trump said the United States and Israel had agreed to suspend planned attacks on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries requested time to finalize a diplomatic agreement.

Iran rejects Strait of Hormuz reopening claim Tehran first pushed back against Trump's assertion that a prospective agreement would include the "Immediate, Complete and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT."

Fars News Agency, citing a source close to Iranian negotiators, said no such agreement had been reached.

"As long as the United States maintains its hostile actions, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed," the source said.

Since the conflict began, Iran has imposed strict controls over the strategic shipping lane, requiring vessels to obtain authorization and pay transit fees before transiting the waterway. Iranian forces have also repeatedly targeted ships attempting to pass through Hormuz without permission.

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Tehran dismisses Trump's strike-pause claim Iran also denied Trump's assertion that it had asked the United States to refrain from launching fresh military strikes.

Mehr News Agency, citing military officials, described Trump's allegation as "nothing but a new lie" and said Iran's armed forces were "on high alert and ready for any eventuality."

Trump had said on Truth Social that the US was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran" but agreed to cancel the planned attack after Iran and other regional countries requested more time for negotiations.

"Based on this request, I have agreed... to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote.

Also Read | India must adapt fast to a world of geopolitical flux and rising maritime risks

Saudi Arabia pushes diplomacy Even as Tehran denied Trump's claims, regional diplomatic efforts gathered pace.

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According to the Saudi Press Agency, the crown prince emphasized "the necessity of prioritising dialogue to reduce tensions and the importance of exerting all possible efforts to achieve a truce that paves the way for diplomatic solutions."

People familiar with the conversation said Riyadh was concerned that renewed US military action could trigger Iranian retaliation against Saudi and Gulf energy infrastructure.

Iran also held diplomatic contacts with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, with Iranian state media saying the discussions focused on "the risk of escalating tensions and insecurity in the region."

Iran says it remains prepared for conflict Iran's defence minister said that the country was "neither surprised nor passive" following Trump's announcement and remained prepared to respond to any US military action.

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Meanwhile, the US State Department issued fresh security alerts across the Middle East, urging American citizens in Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions as tensions remain elevated.

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