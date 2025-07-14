Iran Says No Decision Yet on Resumption of US Nuclear Talks

Iran and the US haven’t agreed on a time, date or place to resume stalled negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Iran won’t return to talks “unless we’re certain the negotiations will be effective,” Esmaeil Baghaei said in a televised press conference.

His remarks follow a report from Iran’s Fars News Agency over the weekend that President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained minor leg injuries in an Israeli strike on June 16, three days into the surprise campaign that scuttled five rounds of talks between Tehran and Washington.

The attack targeted the entrances and exits of a building in western Tehran where the president was meeting with the heads of the judiciary and parliament, Fars said, adding that authorities are investigating whether the operation involved an intelligence breach.

Over the weekend, Iran’s Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic is seeking guarantees against future attacks if talks resume, adding that the country has received “some assurances.”

Baghaei also said Monday that plans for talks with the UK, France and Germany were “under review.” The three countries — signatories to the original nuclear deal abandoned by US President Donald Trump in 2018 — had been engaged in parallel discussions with Iran ahead of Israel’s military strikes last month.

Baghaei added that Russia and China have expressed readiness to play a role in resolving Iran’s nuclear dispute, though he offered no further details. He also said assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of damage to the country’s Fordow nuclear facility, which was struck by the US. Iranian officials had previously described the site as “badly damaged.”

