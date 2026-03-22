Iran strikes on US military bases caused $800-mn worth damages in first two weeks of Middle East conflict: Report

The US and Israel continue to strike targets in Iran, which is itself retaliating with missiles and drones against the Jewish state and Arab Gulf nations amid the ongoing conflict that began on February 28. Tehran's attacks on military bases hosting US forces in the Middle East resulted in roughly $800 million (£600 million) in damage during the first two weeks of the war, according to a report from the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) and a BBC analysis.

Iran’s retaliatory attacks focused on US air-defense and satellite communication systems, as well as other military assets, in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and various other locations across the Middle East.

A major portion of the damage came from a strike on a US radar associated with a Thaad missile defense system at a Jordanian air base. The AN/TPY-2 radar system is valued at around $485 million, according to a CSIS review of defense department budget documents. These air-defense systems are designed to intercept ballistic missiles over long distances.

Additional strikes by Iran are estimated to have caused about $310 million in damage to buildings, facilities, and other infrastructure at US and US-used military bases in the region.

Satellite imagery analysed by BBC Verify indicates that Iran has hit at least three air bases multiple times. The images show new damage appearing at Ali Al-Salim base in Kuwait, Al-Udeid in Qatar, and Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia at different stages of the conflict.

First 12 days of conflict cost $16.5 billion to US Since the conflict began, the US has also suffered the loss of 13 military personnel.

The damage caused by Iran’s retaliatory strikes represents only a small portion of the total costs the US has incurred in the war. Defense officials reportedly told Congress that the first six days of the conflict cost $11.3 billion, rising to $16.5 billion in the first 12 days, CSIS stated.

The Pentagon is now requesting an additional $200 billion in war funding. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted on Thursday that the amount “could move,” adding, “It takes money to kill bad guys.”

As per BBC, Mark Cancian, a CSIS senior adviser and co-author of the think tank study stated, “The damage to US bases in the region has been underreported. Although that appears to be extensive, the full amount won't be known until more information is available.

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US and Iran warn each other Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Iran had 48 hours “from this exact point in time" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face US strikes on its power plants.

In a Truth Social post late on Saturday, Trump demanded that Iran reopen the key shipping route “fully open, without threat,” reflecting growing pressure to restore passage through the strait and ease rising oil and natural gas prices.