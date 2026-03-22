Subscribe

Iran strikes on US military bases caused $800-mn worth damages in first two weeks of Middle East conflict: Report

Iran's military warned of retaliation against US and Israeli energy infrastructure if attacked. Ongoing Middle East conflict has seen Iran targeting US bases, reportedly inflicting $800 million in damages. The US has requested $200 billion for war funding amid rising tensions.

Garvit Bhirani
Published22 Mar 2026, 03:12 PM IST
Advertisement
This combination of video grabs created on February 28, 2026 and taken from UGC images posted on social media on the same day and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris, shows show the moment of a strike on a US base in Bahrain.
This combination of video grabs created on February 28, 2026 and taken from UGC images posted on social media on the same day and verified by AFPTV teams in Paris, shows show the moment of a strike on a US base in Bahrain.(AFP)
AI Quick Read

The US and Israel continue to strike targets in Iran, which is itself retaliating with missiles and drones against the Jewish state and Arab Gulf nations amid the ongoing conflict that began on February 28. Tehran's attacks on military bases hosting US forces in the Middle East resulted in roughly $800 million (£600 million) in damage during the first two weeks of the war, according to a report from the Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) and a BBC analysis.

Advertisement

Iran’s retaliatory attacks focused on US air-defense and satellite communication systems, as well as other military assets, in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and various other locations across the Middle East.

A major portion of the damage came from a strike on a US radar associated with a Thaad missile defense system at a Jordanian air base. The AN/TPY-2 radar system is valued at around $485 million, according to a CSIS review of defense department budget documents. These air-defense systems are designed to intercept ballistic missiles over long distances.

Additional strikes by Iran are estimated to have caused about $310 million in damage to buildings, facilities, and other infrastructure at US and US-used military bases in the region.

Also Read | US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: PM to chair meeting to review energy situation

Satellite imagery analysed by BBC Verify indicates that Iran has hit at least three air bases multiple times. The images show new damage appearing at Ali Al-Salim base in Kuwait, Al-Udeid in Qatar, and Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia at different stages of the conflict.

Advertisement

First 12 days of conflict cost $16.5 billion to US

Since the conflict began, the US has also suffered the loss of 13 military personnel.

The damage caused by Iran’s retaliatory strikes represents only a small portion of the total costs the US has incurred in the war. Defense officials reportedly told Congress that the first six days of the conflict cost $11.3 billion, rising to $16.5 billion in the first 12 days, CSIS stated.

The Pentagon is now requesting an additional $200 billion in war funding. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted on Thursday that the amount “could move,” adding, “It takes money to kill bad guys.”

Also Read | Larijani’s killing won’t hurt Iran’s leadership, says Abbas Araghchi

As per BBC, Mark Cancian, a CSIS senior adviser and co-author of the think tank study stated, “The damage to US bases in the region has been underreported. Although that appears to be extensive, the full amount won't be known until more information is available.

Advertisement
Also Read | Trump claims to have won again as Iran war enters fourth week

US and Iran warn each other

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Iran had 48 hours “from this exact point in time" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face US strikes on its power plants.

In a Truth Social post late on Saturday, Trump demanded that Iran reopen the key shipping route “fully open, without threat,” reflecting growing pressure to restore passage through the strait and ease rising oil and natural gas prices.

A few hours later, Iran’s military warned that if its fuel and energy facilities were attacked, it would retaliate by targeting US and Israeli energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure across the region, according to reports from Tasnim and Iranian state media.

Advertisement

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsIran strikes on US military bases caused $800-mn worth damages in first two weeks of Middle East conflict: Report
Read Next Story