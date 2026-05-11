Iran suggests transfer of uranium stockpile to 3rd country in new peace offer, Trump says ‘unacceptable’

Iran on Sunday suggested to transfer some of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country in its new peace offer, but was immediately rejected by United States President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal has reported. In its peace proposal, Iran offered the idea of transferring some of its uranium stockpile, among demands, but rejected the idea of dismantling its nuclear facilities.
President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response, saying he didn't like it. "I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," Trump wrote on Truth Social, triggering oil prices. Oil prices rose $3 a barrel after the United States and Iran failed to reach agreement.
Keeping a defiant tone, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, “We will never bow down to the enemy, and if there is talk of dialogue or negotiation, it does not mean surrender or retreat.”
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Iran has proposed transferring some of its highly enriched uranium stockpile to a third country as part of a new peace offer. This proposal was made alongside demands for compensation for war damages and an end to the US naval blockade.
President Donald Trump called Iran's response 'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE' and stated he did not like it. The rejection occurred immediately after Iran suggested transferring its uranium stockpile but refused to dismantle nuclear facilities.
Besides the uranium transfer, Iran's proposal includes demands for compensation for war damages, an end to the US naval blockade, guarantees against further attacks, and the lifting of sanctions, including a ban on Iranian oil sales.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the conflict is not over until Iran's enriched uranium is removed and its nuclear facilities are dismantled. He believes this is crucial to curbing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Oil prices rose by $3 a barrel immediately after President Trump rejected Iran's peace offer. The failure to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran has put pressure on energy markets.
After Iran made a fresh proposal to end the 10 weeks of war, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the war with Tehran wasn't over until the enriched uranium was removed and the nuclear facilities in the country dismantled.
In an interview with CBS, Netanyahu said, “It's not over, because there's still nuclear material – enriched uranium – that has to be taken out of Iran. There's still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled.”
The conflict has killed thousands of people across the Middle East and sent energy prices soaring. If the two sides reach a deal, they would still need to negotiate later over the details of how to address Iran’s nuclear program, which remains a critical sticking point.
Meanwhile, fresh attacks have been reported in the Gulf as the peace talks fail over Iran's nuclear facilities and enriched uranium. The United Arab Emirates said its “air defence systems successfully engaged two UAVs launched from Iran”. Kuwait reported an attempted attack as well. Qatar said a freighter arriving in its waters from Abu Dhabi was hit by a drone.
(With inputs from agencies)
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