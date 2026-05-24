Iran to give up enriched uranium stockpile, not to pursue a nuclear weapon: Details of a potential US-Iran peace deal

Hours after the US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement with Iran is "largely negotiated," potential details of a deal began to emerge.

The development came at the end of a week in which the US considered launching new attacks on the Islamic Republic, potentially breaking a fragile ceasefire.

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US-Iran agreement ‘largely negotiated’: Trump Earlier on Saturday, after he spoke to Gulf leaders and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, in a Truth Social post, wrote, "He announced in a Truth Social post and wrote, "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened."

The US President did not reveal much regarding the details of the agreement. However, news agency AP reported that other officials counselled caution on Sunday, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio noting that “significant progress, although not final progress, has been made” in the negotiations. Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India from May 23, said he hoped that there would be good news in the coming hours.

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The US Secretary of State said that the negotiations have succeeded in one of Trump’s main aims, and added, “that is a world that no longer has to be in fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon.”

Here's what the potential deal could include: 1. According to two regional officials, the potential deal will include Iran’s commitment that it won’t pursue a nuclear weapon, and the Islamic Republic agreed to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

One official, with direct knowledge of the negotiations, also stated that how Tehran will give up its highly enriched uranium will be a subject of further negotiations over the course of 60 days. The official added that it's highly likely that a part of the amount will be diluted, while the remaining will be transferred to a third country, which could be Russia.

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According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran possesses about 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, just below weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent used in nuclear weapons.

2. The Strait of Hormuz will be gradually opened, along with Washington ending its blockade of Iran’s ports.

3. Washington will also let the Islamic Republic sell its oil via sanction waivers. Sanctions relief and release of Tehran's frozen funds will be discussed during the 60-day time frame, an official said.

4. The draft deal also includes an end to the war between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as a commitment not to interfere in the domestic affairs of countries in the region.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.