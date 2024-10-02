‘Iran uhhh…’: Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz confuses Israel with Iran at the US Vice Presidential debate

US Vice Presidential Debate: Tim Walz confuses Israel with Iran at the Vice Presidential debate before the November 5 election.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published2 Oct 2024, 09:19 AM IST
'Iran uhhh…': Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz confuses Israel with Iran at the US Vice Presidential debate
(REUTERS)

Democrat and US Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on Tuesday confused Israel with Iran in the first question at the US Vice Presidential debate hosted by CBS News in New York. Tim Walz, facing his Republican opponent JD Vance, appeared nervous and was at a loss for words when asked about whether he supported Israel's pre-emptive strike on Iran.

The Minnesota Governor's answers were lost in a string of ‘uhs’. “Iran, uhhh... Israel's ability to defend itself is fundamental,” Walz replied to CBS News moderator Margaret Brennan’s question at the ‘America Decides’ debate.

The Democratic nominee then went on to use terminology usually used in reference to Iran to refer to Israel. “The expansion of Israel and its proxies is an absolute fundamental necessity for the US to have the steady leadership there,” said Walz, while mistakenly referring Israel to Iran.

Also Read | JD Vance vs Tim Walz: Vance calls ‘censorship’ real threat, criticises Harris

‘Israel and its proxies…’

The governor also did not clarify which countries he was referring to by using the term ‘Israel’s proxies.' Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas are commonly referred to as proxies of Tehran, stated a report by the New York Post.

Slamming Walz over the apparent stutter, the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) wrote on X: “Israel and its proxies” - what the hell is Tim Walz talking about? Weak, incompetent, dangerously radical [sic]."

During the debate, Walz questioned former president Donald Trump's fitness for office. He accused the 78-year-old of displaying a “fickleness” toward remaining partners with US allies and coalitions. The Minnesota Governor even accused Trump of “tweeting” during crisis moments instead of dealing with the matters diplomatically.

Also Read | Tim Walz vs JD Vance: Hot-button issues in focus at US vice presidential debate

Lashing out at Trump for pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, Walz blamed the former president for pulling out of the agreement to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Following that deal in 2015, Iran agreed to limit the development of nuclear facilities and allowed international inspectors in exchange for the lifting of its economic sanctions to boost its economy.

Iran-Israel clashes

In recent weeks, the already volatile Middle East has experienced a significant rise in tensions after Iran targeted Israeli military bases on Tuesday. This prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow swift retaliation, while Tehran asserted that its missile attacks would cease unless provoked further.

Also Read | Tim Walz faces netizens’ backlash after latest gaffe at Pennsylvania event

The Iranian strikes followed Israel's airstrikes that killed top Hezbollah leadership, including Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut and ground raids into Lebanon. 

In light of the ongoing missile strikes, several countries, including the US, have urged all parties to exercise restraint.

