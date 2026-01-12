Iran unrest: Why some US lawmakers are voicing doubts over Trump-led military intervention

Some US lawmakers are not confident about direct military action against Iran despite more than 500 protestors dying in the country in the last few days at the hands of law enforcement officials.

These lawmakers are from both parties, and have voiced their views in the wake of US President Donald Trump leaving open the possibility of intervening in Iran open.

Also Read | Death toll in crackdown on protests in Iran spikes to at least 538 , activists say

The news comes amid US-based rights group HRANA reporting that more than 500 people have been killed in the attacks, with the group itself verifying the deaths of 490 protestors as well as 48 security personnel. Moreover, more than 10,600 people have been arrested in the two weeks since the unrest began in the country.

The biggest anti-government protests in Iran in years have led to its Revolutionary Guards blaming the unrest on 'terrorists'.

Why some lawmakers are against military action However, at least two US senators on Sunday sounded alarm bells over a possible military intervention in the West Asian country.

Republican Senator Rand Paul said on ABC News’ "This Week" show, "I don’t know that bombing Iran will have the effect that is intended.”

On the other hand, Democratic Senator Mark Warner thinks that a military attack on Iran would consolidate the country rather than undermine the Ayatollah regime, as per his interview with ABC News’ "This Week" show.

As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Trump will be briefed on Tuesday by US military and diplomatic officials about options Washington DC has regarding Iran, which may include cyberattacks and potential military action.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is one lawmaker who believes the Trump administration needs to attack Iran.

"If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people," Graham said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show. "You’ve got to end this."

On the other hand, the son of the deposed Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, who currently lives in the US, said on Sunday that he is willing to return to his native country to lead its shift to a democratic government.

Also Read | Iranian protesters take down national flag from London embassy amid protests