Iran US News LIVE Updates: Trump urges friendly nations to help secure Strait of Hormuz as war enters third week

Iran US News LIVE Updates: U.S. President Donald Trump called on allied countries to deploy warships to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and there were no indications on Sunday that the ongoing war would end soon, Reuters reported.

"The Countries of the World that ​receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — ⁠A LOT!" Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday. "The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that ​everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."

Meanwhile, Trump told NBC News that it's not clear whether Iran has dropped mines into the Strait of Hormuz. He further added that he isn't ready to make a deal with Iran because "the terms aren't' good enough yet".

Meanwhile, explosions were heard early Sunday in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, according to two AFP journalists, as Iran continued launching attacks across the Gulf region.

Bahraini authorities reported that since the beginning of the assaults, their defenses have intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones. The attacks have resulted in two deaths in Bahrain and 24 additional fatalities in nearby Gulf countries.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at neighbouring Gulf countries, saying the attacks are aimed at American military assets.

However, airports and oil facilities across the region have also been struck or threatened. Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have carried out thousands of strikes on targets inside Iran as the conflict continues into its third week, as reported by AP.

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