Iran, US second round of talks happening? Trump says will send US delegation, Tehran highlights deep historical mistrust

As the ceasefire between Iran and the United States is set to expire in the next few days, the prospects of a second round of talks between the two countries remain unclear. While President Donald Trump is ready to send a US delegation to Pakistan, Iran has raised a “deep historical mistrust” when it comes to America.

According to reports, Vice President JD Vance has not yet left for Pakistan. Reuters reported that the US representatives plan to travel to Islamabad soon. Earlier, Donald Trump had said in an interview that Vance, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were on their way to the talks.

Vance, Kushner and Witkoff had earlier participated in the first round of talks in Islamabad of Pakistan, which did not bear any fruit.

Meanwhile, the Iranian President said in a post on X that honouring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue. “Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward US gov conduct remains, while unconstructive & contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran's surrender. Iranians do not submit to force,” he said.

“Adherence to commitments is the logic that justifies any kind of dialogue. In addition to the deep historical distrust in Iran toward the background of the U.S. government's behavior and performance, the non-constructive and contradictory approach of US officials in recent days carries a bitter message: they seek Iran's surrender. The people of Iran will not bow to coercion,” the Iranian president said.

Earlier today, Iran had said that it hadn't yet decided to participate in the second round of talks with America.

After initial talks in Islamabad ended without a deal earlier this month, both sides have accused the other of breaching a temporary truce that is now in its final days.

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When asked about Iran's participation in the next round of talks, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, “We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard. The US is carrying out behaviours that do not in any way indicate seriousness in pursuing a diplomatic process.”

While Tehran has accused Washington of violating the ceasefire by blockading the Iranian ports and seizing an Iranian ship, Trump has also returned the accusations, alleging an attack on ships in the crucial Strait of Hormuz trade route.