US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran warns of strikes on Gulf energy sites; Kuwait destroys hostile drones

US-Iran War Live Updates: The Middle East conflict intensified on Saturday after Iran warned it would retaliate against any fresh US military action, raising fears of a wider regional war and further disruption to global energy markets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would respond decisively to any new "aggression" by the United States or Israel, while US President Donald Trump said he was losing faith in negotiations with Iran and warned that he would be "hitting them" if diplomacy failed. The escalating rhetoric comes as oil prices remain elevated and concerns grow over the security of key shipping routes in the Gulf.
Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel. Tehran has also warned that any regional country participating in attacks against Iran would face a "proportionate response," fuelling fears of a wider conflict involving Gulf states.
Kuwait's military said it detected and destroyed hostile drones targeting several vital facilities early Saturday. A government site in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island were hit by falling debris, causing material damage but no casualties. The incident marks another sign of the conflict spilling beyond Iran and Israel.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two maritime security incidents off the coast of Oman. One tanker suffered engine room damage after being struck by an unknown projectile, while another reported an explosion near the vessel without sustaining damage. The incidents have heightened concerns over commercial shipping in the region.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil exports passes, remains under intense scrutiny as security risks deter shipping. At the same time, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have renewed threats around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, increasing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations said a tanker reported an explosion and large splash near its vessel off Oman's Khasab. No damage or injuries were reported in the incident.
Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones that targeted several vital facilities. Falling shrapnel caused material damage at a government site and on Bubiyan Island, but no casualties were reported.
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted amid fears of Iranian attacks, helping push Brent crude prices sharply higher as concerns over global energy supplies intensify.
US President Donald Trump said he believes negotiators could still reach a deal with Iran but added he was losing faith in Tehran, accusing it of repeatedly breaking its commitments.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his Saudi counterpart that any US or Israeli attack involving regional countries would draw a "proportionate response", according to Iranian officials.
Iranian media outlet Nournews warned that any US attack on Iran's energy facilities would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel.
Iran warned it would respond decisively to any fresh U.S. military action, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying Tehran would retaliate against any "aggression" following President Donald Trump's threats of further strikes, Reuters reported.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.