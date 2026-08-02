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US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran warns of strikes on Gulf energy sites; Kuwait destroys hostile drones

US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran warns it will target Gulf energy infrastructure if the US launches fresh strikes, as Trump hardens his stance. Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones, while tanker incidents near Oman deepen regional security concerns.

Prabhakar Jha
Updated2 Aug 2026, 07:00:41 AM IST
Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (representative image)
Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (representative image)(Reuters)

US-Iran War Live Updates: The Middle East conflict intensified on Saturday after Iran warned it would retaliate against any fresh US military action, raising fears of a wider regional war and further disruption to global energy markets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would respond decisively to any new "aggression" by the United States or Israel, while US President Donald Trump said he was losing faith in negotiations with Iran and warned that he would be "hitting them" if diplomacy failed. The escalating rhetoric comes as oil prices remain elevated and concerns grow over the security of key shipping routes in the Gulf.

Iran warns regional energy facilities could become targets

Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel. Tehran has also warned that any regional country participating in attacks against Iran would face a "proportionate response," fuelling fears of a wider conflict involving Gulf states.

Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones

Kuwait's military said it detected and destroyed hostile drones targeting several vital facilities early Saturday. A government site in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island were hit by falling debris, causing material damage but no casualties. The incident marks another sign of the conflict spilling beyond Iran and Israel.

Shipping security concerns grow in Gulf waters

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two maritime security incidents off the coast of Oman. One tanker suffered engine room damage after being struck by an unknown projectile, while another reported an explosion near the vessel without sustaining damage. The incidents have heightened concerns over commercial shipping in the region.

Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb remain in focus

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil exports passes, remains under intense scrutiny as security risks deter shipping. At the same time, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have renewed threats around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, increasing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.

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2 Aug 2026, 07:00:41 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: UKMTO reports explosion near tanker off Oman's coast

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said a tanker reported an explosion and large splash near its vessel off Oman's Khasab. No damage or injuries were reported in the incident.

2 Aug 2026, 06:53:46 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Kuwait says it intercepted hostile drones targeting vital facilities

Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones that targeted several vital facilities. Falling shrapnel caused material damage at a government site and on Bubiyan Island, but no casualties were reported.

2 Aug 2026, 06:45:04 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Hormuz shipping disruption keeps oil prices elevated

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted amid fears of Iranian attacks, helping push Brent crude prices sharply higher as concerns over global energy supplies intensify.

2 Aug 2026, 06:45:04 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Trump says diplomacy still possible despite Iran tensions

US President Donald Trump said he believes negotiators could still reach a deal with Iran but added he was losing faith in Tehran, accusing it of repeatedly breaking its commitments.

2 Aug 2026, 06:45:05 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Araqchi warns Saudi against joining attacks on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his Saudi counterpart that any US or Israeli attack involving regional countries would draw a "proportionate response", according to Iranian officials.

2 Aug 2026, 06:45:05 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Iran threatens to target regional energy infrastructure

Iranian media outlet Nournews warned that any US attack on Iran's energy facilities would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel.

2 Aug 2026, 06:45:05 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Iran warns of retaliation if US launches fresh attacks

Iran warned it would respond decisively to any fresh U.S. military action, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi saying Tehran would retaliate against any "aggression" following President Donald Trump's threats of further strikes, Reuters reported.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.

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HomeNewsUs NewsUS-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran warns of strikes on Gulf energy sites; Kuwait destroys hostile drones

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