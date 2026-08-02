Subscribe
Live Update

US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran, says 'perimeters of a deal has been agreed to'

US-Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump says he agrees to cancel a planned attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries seek time for a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran's nuclear threat.

Prabhakar Jha
Updated2 Aug 2026, 11:07:32 AM IST
Advertisement
Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (representative image)
Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE (representative image)(Reuters)

US-Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (India time) said he has agreed to halt a planned attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries sought time to finalise a deal. The proposed agreement includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran's nuclear threat.

Trump's decision came after Iran warned it would retaliate against any fresh US military action, raising fears of a wider regional war and further disruption to global energy markets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would respond decisively to any new "aggression" by the United States or Israel.

Iran warns regional energy facilities could become targets

Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel. Tehran has also warned that any regional country participating in attacks against Iran would face a "proportionate response," fuelling fears of a wider conflict involving Gulf states.

Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones

Kuwait's military said it detected and destroyed hostile drones targeting several vital facilities early Saturday. A government site in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island were hit by falling debris, causing material damage but no casualties. The incident marks another sign of the conflict spilling beyond Iran and Israel.

Shipping security concerns grow in Gulf waters

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two maritime security incidents off the coast of Oman. One tanker suffered engine room damage after being struck by an unknown projectile, while another reported an explosion near the vessel without sustaining damage. The incidents have heightened concerns over commercial shipping in the region.

Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb remain in focus

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil exports passes, remains under intense scrutiny as security risks deter shipping. At the same time, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have renewed threats around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, increasing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
2 Aug 2026, 11:07:32 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Iran has never faced a president like Trump, says Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has "never faced a president like Donald Trump", arguing that Tehran can no longer rely on what he described as its past tactics of "lying" and "breaking deals" without facing consequences.

2 Aug 2026, 10:24:00 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Iranian lawmaker claims 600 US troops killed in war

Iranian hardline lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian claimed around 600 US military personnel have been killed in the war with Iran, alleging Washington is concealing the true death toll. The claim has not been independently verified.

2 Aug 2026, 09:09:39 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Iranian lawmaker accuses US of threats while pursuing talks

Iranian lawmaker Hassan Ghashghavi accused the US of threatening military action while simultaneously seeking negotiations, saying Tehran would continue to control arrangements for transit through the Strait of Hormuz and would not bow to pressure.

Advertisement
2 Aug 2026, 08:51:08 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: IRIB claims Trump backed down under pressure

Iranian state media claimed Trump reversed course under pressure from Tehran and regional countries, describing the decision to pause the planned attack as a setback for Washington's hardline stance, according to TOI.

2 Aug 2026, 08:44:23 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Iranian state TV mocks Trump over halted Iran strike

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB mocked US President Donald Trump's decision to halt a planned strike on Iran, portraying it as a retreat from earlier military threats, according to Iran International, TOI reported.

2 Aug 2026, 08:38:26 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: OPEC+ likely to raise oil output again at September meeting

OPEC+ is expected to increase oil production by another 188,000 barrels per day for September when members meet on Sunday, extending a series of output hikes despite continued disruption to global energy supplies from the Middle East conflict, AFP reports.

Advertisement
2 Aug 2026, 08:29:38 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Rubio says Iran's military capabilities 'severely degraded'

Marco Rubio claimed US attacks had severely weakened Iran's military by damaging its navy, air force, missile defences and weapons-production facilities, while warning Tehran still retains missiles and drones capable of causing damage.

2 Aug 2026, 08:26:02 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Rubio says US strikes pushed Iran towards negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News said recent American strikes have made Iran more willing to negotiate on its nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz, arguing Washington is now negotiating "from a position of strength".

2 Aug 2026, 08:01:59 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Trump's full statement after calling off Iran attack

The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE.

Advertisement
2 Aug 2026, 07:56:30 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Trump says Israel backs decision to pause Iran attack

Trump said he had cancelled a planned attack on Iran, subject to a rapid agreement being reached, adding that Israel supports the decision and is committed to pursuing the proposed deal.

2 Aug 2026, 07:51:55 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Trump says Hormuz reopening part of proposed Iran deal

Trump said the proposed agreement includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat, adding that he had paused planned military action to give diplomacy a chance.

2 Aug 2026, 07:45:46 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Trump says Iran sought pause as talks gain momentum

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked Washington to hold off on military action after agreeing on the broad parameters of a potential deal.

Advertisement
2 Aug 2026, 07:43:06 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Trump cancels planned Iran attack, leaves door open for deal

US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled a planned attack on Iran, saying the decision is "subject to being able to rapidly make a deal". He added that Israel supports the move and "joins me in this commitment."

2 Aug 2026, 07:39:13 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Iran warns it will strike enemy bases beyond Persian Gulf

Iran warned that any future attack would trigger a broader military response, saying retaliation would not be limited to the Persian Gulf and would target enemy bases and the origin of any attacks "from anywhere".

2 Aug 2026, 07:33:38 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Saudi pushes diplomacy despite joining US strikes

While Saudi Arabia recently joined US strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Riyadh continues to urge Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations to prevent the conflict from widening, AP reported.

2 Aug 2026, 07:27:26 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Riyadh fears attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure

Saudi Arabia is concerned that U.S. strikes on Iran's energy facilities could trigger retaliatory attacks on oil and gas infrastructure across the kingdom and other Gulf states, according to a source familiar with the call.

2 Aug 2026, 07:19:57 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Saudi seeks clarity on possible US action against Iran

The Saudi crown prince asked Trump for details on the military options under consideration against Iran as Washington weighs launching fresh strikes, a person familiar with the discussion told AP.

2 Aug 2026, 07:16:48 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Saudi crown prince urges Trump to avoid escalating Iran conflict

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to escalate the conflict with Iran during a phone call, expressing concern over the potential consequences of fresh American strikes, according to an AP report.

2 Aug 2026, 07:12:01 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Old artillery shell caused blast in western Iran, governor says

An explosion near Eslamabad Gharb in western Iran was caused by the detonation of an old artillery shell, the area's governor said, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

2 Aug 2026, 07:05:48 AM IST

Iran-US War LIVE: Houthis widen threat to Red Sea shipping routes

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened commercial shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, raising fresh concerns over another critical maritime route for global oil exports.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsUs NewsUS-Iran War Live Updates: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran, says 'perimeters of a deal has been agreed to'
Advertisement
Read Next Story