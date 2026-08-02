US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran, says 'perimeters of a deal has been agreed to'

US-Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (India time) said he has agreed to halt a planned attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries sought time to finalise a deal. The proposed agreement includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran's nuclear threat.
Trump's decision came after Iran warned it would retaliate against any fresh US military action, raising fears of a wider regional war and further disruption to global energy markets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would respond decisively to any new "aggression" by the United States or Israel.
Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel. Tehran has also warned that any regional country participating in attacks against Iran would face a "proportionate response," fuelling fears of a wider conflict involving Gulf states.
Kuwait's military said it detected and destroyed hostile drones targeting several vital facilities early Saturday. A government site in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island were hit by falling debris, causing material damage but no casualties. The incident marks another sign of the conflict spilling beyond Iran and Israel.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two maritime security incidents off the coast of Oman. One tanker suffered engine room damage after being struck by an unknown projectile, while another reported an explosion near the vessel without sustaining damage. The incidents have heightened concerns over commercial shipping in the region.
The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil exports passes, remains under intense scrutiny as security risks deter shipping. At the same time, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have renewed threats around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, increasing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has "never faced a president like Donald Trump", arguing that Tehran can no longer rely on what he described as its past tactics of "lying" and "breaking deals" without facing consequences.
Iranian hardline lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian claimed around 600 US military personnel have been killed in the war with Iran, alleging Washington is concealing the true death toll. The claim has not been independently verified.
Iranian lawmaker Hassan Ghashghavi accused the US of threatening military action while simultaneously seeking negotiations, saying Tehran would continue to control arrangements for transit through the Strait of Hormuz and would not bow to pressure.
Iranian state media claimed Trump reversed course under pressure from Tehran and regional countries, describing the decision to pause the planned attack as a setback for Washington's hardline stance, according to TOI.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB mocked US President Donald Trump's decision to halt a planned strike on Iran, portraying it as a retreat from earlier military threats, according to Iran International, TOI reported.
OPEC+ is expected to increase oil production by another 188,000 barrels per day for September when members meet on Sunday, extending a series of output hikes despite continued disruption to global energy supplies from the Middle East conflict, AFP reports.
Marco Rubio claimed US attacks had severely weakened Iran's military by damaging its navy, air force, missile defences and weapons-production facilities, while warning Tehran still retains missiles and drones capable of causing damage.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with Fox News said recent American strikes have made Iran more willing to negotiate on its nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz, arguing Washington is now negotiating "from a position of strength".
The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE.
Trump said he had cancelled a planned attack on Iran, subject to a rapid agreement being reached, adding that Israel supports the decision and is committed to pursuing the proposed deal.
Trump said the proposed agreement includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat, adding that he had paused planned military action to give diplomacy a chance.
US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked Washington to hold off on military action after agreeing on the broad parameters of a potential deal.
US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled a planned attack on Iran, saying the decision is "subject to being able to rapidly make a deal". He added that Israel supports the move and "joins me in this commitment."
Iran warned that any future attack would trigger a broader military response, saying retaliation would not be limited to the Persian Gulf and would target enemy bases and the origin of any attacks "from anywhere".
While Saudi Arabia recently joined US strikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Riyadh continues to urge Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations to prevent the conflict from widening, AP reported.
Saudi Arabia is concerned that U.S. strikes on Iran's energy facilities could trigger retaliatory attacks on oil and gas infrastructure across the kingdom and other Gulf states, according to a source familiar with the call.
The Saudi crown prince asked Trump for details on the military options under consideration against Iran as Washington weighs launching fresh strikes, a person familiar with the discussion told AP.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to escalate the conflict with Iran during a phone call, expressing concern over the potential consequences of fresh American strikes, according to an AP report.
An explosion near Eslamabad Gharb in western Iran was caused by the detonation of an old artillery shell, the area's governor said, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.
Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened commercial shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, raising fresh concerns over another critical maritime route for global oil exports.