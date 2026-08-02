US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran, says 'perimeters of a deal has been agreed to'

US-Iran War Live Updates: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (India time) said he has agreed to halt a planned attack on Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries sought time to finalise a deal. The proposed agreement includes the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran's nuclear threat.

Trump's decision came after Iran warned it would retaliate against any fresh US military action, raising fears of a wider regional war and further disruption to global energy markets. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would respond decisively to any new "aggression" by the United States or Israel.

Iran warns regional energy facilities could become targets

Iran-backed media outlet Nournews said any US attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would trigger strikes on oil fields in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as gas fields in Qatar and Israel. Tehran has also warned that any regional country participating in attacks against Iran would face a "proportionate response," fuelling fears of a wider conflict involving Gulf states.

Kuwait says it destroyed hostile drones

Kuwait's military said it detected and destroyed hostile drones targeting several vital facilities early Saturday. A government site in northern Kuwait and civilian property on Bubiyan Island were hit by falling debris, causing material damage but no casualties. The incident marks another sign of the conflict spilling beyond Iran and Israel.

Shipping security concerns grow in Gulf waters

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported two maritime security incidents off the coast of Oman. One tanker suffered engine room damage after being struck by an unknown projectile, while another reported an explosion near the vessel without sustaining damage. The incidents have heightened concerns over commercial shipping in the region.

Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb remain in focus

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil exports passes, remains under intense scrutiny as security risks deter shipping. At the same time, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have renewed threats around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, increasing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.