Iran War Live Updates: Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted Houthi drone south of Mecca

Iran War Live Updates: The US-Iran war continued to reverberate across the Middle East as Saudi Arabia intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca, while explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island. Washington is also facing mounting costs from the conflict, with the US Energy Secretary saying Saudi Arabia's vital East-West oil pipeline could resume operations within days.

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi drone near Mecca

Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis denied posing any threat to Mecca or other holy sites.

Explosions reported on Iran's Qeshm Island

Several explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm Island, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, citing local sources. The sounds appeared to have come from the direction of the sea, according to the report.

US war costs hit $38 billion, inflation impact expected

The six-month-old US war against Iran has cost $38 billion so far and is projected to rise by $3 billion a month, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The conflict is also expected to increase inflation by 0.5% in the first three months of 2027.

Saudi oil pipeline could restart within days

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline could resume operations within days after being shut following attacks by Iran-aligned groups. Reuters sources, however, gave varying estimates for repairs, with one saying the damage could take five to six weeks to fix.