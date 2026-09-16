Iran War Live Updates: Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it intercepted Houthi drone south of Mecca

Iran War Live Updates: The US-Iran war continued to reverberate across the Middle East as Saudi Arabia intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca, while explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island. Washington is also facing mounting costs from the conflict, with the US Energy Secretary saying Saudi Arabia's vital East-West oil pipeline could resume operations within days.
Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis denied posing any threat to Mecca or other holy sites.
Several explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm Island, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, citing local sources. The sounds appeared to have come from the direction of the sea, according to the report.
The six-month-old US war against Iran has cost $38 billion so far and is projected to rise by $3 billion a month, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The conflict is also expected to increase inflation by 0.5% in the first three months of 2027.
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline could resume operations within days after being shut following attacks by Iran-aligned groups. Reuters sources, however, gave varying estimates for repairs, with one saying the damage could take five to six weeks to fix.
The US-Iran war is expected to increase inflation by 0.5% in the first three months of 2027, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The estimate was based on costs through August 1.
The six-month-old US war against Iran has cost $38 billion so far, with the figure projected to rise by $3 billion a month, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The mounting costs have also put pressure on US munitions stockpiles and energy prices.
Several explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm Island, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, citing local sources. The sounds appeared to have come from the direction of the sea, according to the report.
The Houthis have seized parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the world's key shipping straits. Their advance threatens Saudi oil exports that have been rerouted from the Strait of Hormuz.
A Houthi military source denied that the group posed any threat to Mecca or other holy sites, according to comments carried by the Houthi-run SABA news agency. The coalition described the incident as the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca, following what it said was a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.
Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca on Tuesday before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition said. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said the security of Islam's two holiest sites and pilgrims was a "red line".