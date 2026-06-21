Iran vs Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026: US-Iran peace deal, travel bans and ‘oppressed remark’ - All you need to know

Iran are set to face Belgium in a crucial Group G clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday amid tight US travel rules and fresh political tension. Despite a recent ceasefire between the US and Iran, the visitors continue to deal with strict entry protocols that have disrupted their preparation. Here is all you need to know.

Details about the travel restrictions The Iran squad is based in Tijuana, Mexico, and must follow tight US protocols for matches played on American soil. For the Belgium game, the squad arrived less than 24 hours before kickoff after waiting in vain for permission to come earlier. Training sessions have been shortened, leaving coach Amir Ghalenoei short on time to work on tactics.

The team returned immediately to Mexico after their 2-2 draw with New Zealand, with no overnight stay for recovery. Some support staff still face visa issues. While the US approved entry for players and coaches as a goodwill gesture following the ceasefire, the rigid in-and-out schedule remains in place for this fixture.

Coach reveals easing for the final group game In a positive development, Amir Ghalenoei announced on June 20 that restrictions will be relaxed for Iran’s last group match against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. “They said in Seattle, you can do what you want, you can act the way you want to, and you can come earlier,” he said. However, he questioned why similar flexibility was not granted for the first two games. “But what I want, my problem is, why didn’t they let us come earlier for the first two games as well?” he added.

The coach linked the team’s fatigue directly to their opening result. “There were errors, individual ones… because we have been flying too much, commuting, as a result of this long commute, we’ve been tired,” Ghalenoei explained after the New Zealand draw.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran forced to leave US immediately after New Zealand match

The ‘Oppressed’ remark and growing frustration Earlier, Amir Ghalenoei had described Iran as “the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup,” citing missing federation officials, media, and proper recovery time. Captain Mehdi Taremi echoed the sentiment, calling the arrangements “like a disaster for us” and warning of physical tolls including hamstring and back issues.

Iran plans to raise the matter with FIFA. The team has praised Mexico’s hospitality while contrasting it with the difficulties faced in the US.

How the teams stand ahead of the Iran vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 match Iran showed resilience in their 2-2 draw with New Zealand, twice coming from behind, but the result highlighted defensive lapses and tiredness from travel. Belgium also opened with a 1-1 draw against Egypt. The Red Devils remain strong favourites and sit on an impressive recent unbeaten run, though their start has been below expectations.

Both sides have one point from one game in Group G. A win would significantly boost knockout-stage hopes in the expanded tournament.