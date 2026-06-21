Iran vs Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026: US-Iran peace deal, travel bans and ‘oppressed remark’ - All you need to know

Iran are set to face Belgium in a crucial Group G clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday amid tight US travel rules and fresh political tension. Despite a recent ceasefire between the US and Iran, the visitors continue to deal with strict entry protocols that have disrupted their preparation. Here is all you need to know.

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Details about the travel restrictions The Iran squad is based in Tijuana, Mexico, and must follow tight US protocols for matches played on American soil. For the Belgium game, the squad arrived less than 24 hours before kickoff after waiting in vain for permission to come earlier. Training sessions have been shortened, leaving coach Amir Ghalenoei short on time to work on tactics.

The team returned immediately to Mexico after their 2-2 draw with New Zealand, with no overnight stay for recovery. Some support staff still face visa issues. While the US approved entry for players and coaches as a goodwill gesture following the ceasefire, the rigid in-and-out schedule remains in place for this fixture.

Coach reveals easing for the final group game In a positive development, Amir Ghalenoei announced on June 20 that restrictions will be relaxed for Iran’s last group match against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. “They said in Seattle, you can do what you want, you can act the way you want to, and you can come earlier,” he said. However, he questioned why similar flexibility was not granted for the first two games. “But what I want, my problem is, why didn’t they let us come earlier for the first two games as well?” he added.

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The coach linked the team’s fatigue directly to their opening result. “There were errors, individual ones… because we have been flying too much, commuting, as a result of this long commute, we’ve been tired,” Ghalenoei explained after the New Zealand draw.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran forced to leave US immediately after New Zealand match

The ‘Oppressed’ remark and growing frustration Earlier, Amir Ghalenoei had described Iran as “the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup,” citing missing federation officials, media, and proper recovery time. Captain Mehdi Taremi echoed the sentiment, calling the arrangements “like a disaster for us” and warning of physical tolls including hamstring and back issues.

Iran plans to raise the matter with FIFA. The team has praised Mexico’s hospitality while contrasting it with the difficulties faced in the US.

How the teams stand ahead of the Iran vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 match Iran showed resilience in their 2-2 draw with New Zealand, twice coming from behind, but the result highlighted defensive lapses and tiredness from travel. Belgium also opened with a 1-1 draw against Egypt. The Red Devils remain strong favourites and sit on an impressive recent unbeaten run, though their start has been below expectations.

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Both sides have one point from one game in Group G. A win would significantly boost knockout-stage hopes in the expanded tournament.

White House officials have maintained that security considerations guide the arrangements and said the situation remains under review after each match.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.