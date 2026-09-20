‘Iran war costs US $45.1 billion’, surpassing Pentagon’s $38 billion estimate: Report

The US war with Iran has reportedly cost $45.1 billion, the Pentagon informed Congress on Friday. As per a CNN report, the human and material financial toll of the ongoing war involving the US and Iran exceeded previous disclosures, with congressional updates indicating total expenses have reached $45.1 billion.

According to sources cited by CNN, the Pentagon informed lawmakers that the war had incurred expenses totalling $43.6 billion as of September 3, with an additional $1.5 billion allocated for supplementary fuel requirements, noting that this omits installation repairs and broader operational expenses.

The $45.1 billion cost estimate from the Pentagon surpasses the $38 billion price tag the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected the war cost through August 1.

The report comes after the Pentagon estimated $37.5 billion as the bill for the war in July.

What did CBO estimate In a report dated September 15, 2026, the CBO said it estimates that as of August 1, 2026, the armed conflict with Iran has cost the Department of Defense’s (operational, logistical, and sustainment costs) approximately $38 billion.

That amount included the costs of replacing expended munitions and equipment lost in battle, increased flying hours, other operations, and increased fuel costs.

It also reflected "that the initial, intense phase of the conflict lasted just over a month (less intense combat operations are still ongoing) and that relatively few US forces have been involved compared with the much larger and longer US operations in Iraq and Afghanistan."

CBO’s estimate did not include costs borne by other parts of the federal government, such as the increased cost of fuel used by the Postal Service. Nor did it include costs already accounted for in the federal budget, such as the basic operating costs of the military forces involved in the conflict.

The CBO also predicted that the costs will continue to increase — "slowly if the level of violence remains low and sporadic [as it did in May and June] and rapidly if the intensity of the conflict escalates [as it did in July]."

The CBO estimated the war will continue to cost the US approximately $2 billion to $3 billion per month past August 1. "Monthly costs could be higher still if the violence escalated further," it said.

The economic impact of Iran war The office told Congress that the war is expected to increase inflation for the first quarter of 2027, raising costs at a time Americans are growing more concerned about the economy.

In the September 15 report, the CBO estimated that the main economic impact of the conflict with Iran consists of "inflationary pressures caused by the reduction in shipments of oil and natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions to shipping through the Red Sea."

That reduction has increased energy prices globally. "In CBO’s assessment, the effects of those higher energy prices will put upward pressure on consumer prices," the report added.

"As a result, in the first quarter of 2027, inflation [measured year over year] in the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE) is now estimated to be 0.5 percentage

points higher than the agency projected in February 2026, and core PCE inflation is estimated to be 0.3 percentage points higher than previously projected," the CBO report added.

It was further estimated that higher rates of inflation attributable to the conflict will boost interest rates on Treasury securities.