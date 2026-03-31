Iran war fallout: JetBlue Airways increases check-in bag fees as fuel prices go up - How other airlines are responding

As the fuel prices, driven by the US-Israel and Iran war in the West Asia, continue to rise, the JetBlue Airways has increased its check-in baggage fees to deal with the “rising operating costs”.

The check-in baggage prices have been increased at least $4 ( ₹375). During non-peak hours, JetBlue will charge $39 for the first bag on domestic, Caribbean, and Latin America routes. The price was earlier $35.

During peak travel times – such as summers and holiday seasons – the check-in baggage fee will increase to $49, from $40. If the passengers pay less than 24 hours before flying, they will have o shell out $10 more, according to a report.

In a statement to CNBC, JetBlue Airways said, “As we experience rising operating costs, we regularly evaluate how to manage those costs while keeping base fares competitive and continuing to invest in the experience our customers value.”

Also Read | Gas prices above $4 per gallon in US as conflict with Iran continues

“Adjusting fees for optional services used by select customers, such as checked baggage, allows us to continue offering more competitive fares while delivering the onboard experience our customers love, including complimentary snacks and drinks, unlimited, high-speed Wi-Fi and seatback entertainment screens,” JetBlue said.

“While we recognize that fee increases are never ideal, we take careful consideration to ensure these changes are implemented only when necessary.”

A surge in jet fuel prices driven by the US-Israeli war on Iran has upended the global aviation industry, forcing airlines to raise fares and revise financial outlooks.

Lately, Jet fuel prices have soared from $85 to $90 per barrel to $150 to $200 per barrel.

This is how other airlines are responding to the rising fuel prices: AIR FRANCE-KLM The Air France–KLM Group said recently that it has planned to increase its long-haul ticket prices to address surging fuel costs. The cabin fares are set to rise by $57 per round trip.

AKASA AIR India's Akasa Air said it was introducing a fuel surcharge ranging between ₹199 and 1,300 ($2 to $14) on domestic and international flights.

INDIGO India's biggest airline introduced fuel charges on domestic and international flights from March 14, including a charge of ₹900 for flights to the Middle East and a charge of ₹2,300 for flights to Europe.

AMERICAN AIRLINES American Airlines said that it expected a $400 million increase in first-quarter expenses as fuel prices surge.

CATHAY PACIFIC Cathay Pacific also mentioned that it would add the fuel surcharge by 34 per cent on all its flights from April 1 and review them every two weeks.

Also Read | Fuel shock in US: These 20 states see the fastest gas price climb amid conflict

The carrier's CEO said it would maintain flight capacity despite the high fuel prices, but that its 10 per cent passenger capacity growth plan could change if demand declines due to high fuel prices.

AIR INDIA From March 12, the Air India group announced a phased fuel surcharge hike.

IAG British Airways-owner IAG said on March 10 it did not plan to increase ticket prices immediately, as it has hedged much of its fuel for the short- to medium-term.

PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES The carrier said it would raise domestic flight fares by $20 and international fares by up to $100, citing higher fuel surcharges.

THAI AIRWAYS To address the rising fuel costs amid the war in West Asia, Thailand-based Thai Airways said that it would raise fares by 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

UNITED AIRLINES The US airline is cutting unprofitable flights over the next two quarters as it prepares for oil prices to remain above $100 until the end of 2027, CEO Scott Kirby said.

VIETJET The Vietnamese budget airline said it had adjusted flight frequency on selected routes due to potential fuel shortages.

VIETNAM AIRLINES The carrier plans to cancel 23 flights per week across domestic routes from April, Vietnam's aviation authority said, after the airline requested government assistance to remove an environmental tax on jet fuel.