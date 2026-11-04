US Vice President JD Vance has attributed the Republican Party’s losses in the midterm elections to voter dissatisfaction with the war in Iran, publicly highlighting differences with President Donald Trump over the conflict.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X on Wednesday.

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His remarks came after Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, delivering a significant electoral setback to Trump and the Republicans. The results reflected voter concerns over the cost of living and the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What four reasons did JD Vance cite for Trump voters switching to Democrats? ⌵ Vance cited ending the Iran war, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America first, and changing the US relationship with Israel. 2 Why did the Iran war contribute to Republican losses in the midterms? ⌵ The war raised energy prices and intensified concerns about household costs. Vance called it a central reason Republicans lost, while Trump said it was one factor. 3 How did inflation and the cost of living affect voters’ midterm decisions? ⌵ Voters were concerned about rising costs, particularly for groceries and fuel. The related coverage reported that affordability was a major factor in how many people voted. 4 Why did some voters want the US to change its relationship with Israel? ⌵ The issue became contentious in several races. In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed criticised US funding for Israel, arguing the money could instead support domestic priorities.

Vance went further than Trump in identifying the war as a central factor behind the Republican defeat. Speaking to Fox News after the results, Trump acknowledged that Iran was “a part of it”, but defended the military campaign as necessary for global security. He also attributed voter dissatisfaction partly to higher petrol prices resulting from the conflict.

JD Vance lists four reasons Trump voters switched to Democrats In his X post, Vance cited a pollster he said had accurately anticipated the election results. According to the pollster's findings, several voters who backed Trump in 2024 were angry and considering voting for Democrats in the midterms.

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The four leading reasons identified by the pollster were: End the war

Focus on cost of living/inflation

Put America First

Change our relationship to Israel Vance argued that these concerns explained why some voters who had previously supported the Republican ticket switched sides.

The war, launched by the US and Israel in late February, pushed up energy prices and added to concerns about household expenses during the election campaign. Vance has reportedly been sceptical within the administration about the decision to attack Iran.

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“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” Vance wrote. “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”

Democrats accuse JD Vance of distancing himself from Trump Vance's assessment drew criticism from Democrats, who accused him of trying to distance himself from the administration's decisions as speculation grows about a possible 2028 presidential bid.

“JD Vance is putting long screeds on Twitter saying how the Iran war was a problem. That is not because JD Vance has a soul. It is not because he has a spine. It is because he is an upwardly aspirational Republican who understands that he needs to differentiate himself from Donald Trump,” Democratic Representative Sean Casten of Illinois told reporters on Wednesday.

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Also Read | Democrats clinch huge wins on inflation anger, Trump fatigue

The US relationship with Israel also emerged as a point of contention in several election races, particularly in Michigan. Victorious Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed criticised US funding for Israel, arguing that the money could be better directed towards domestic priorities.

Vance has previously criticised Israel and its government. He declined to endorse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, unlike Trump, and accused some Israeli officials over the summer of “manipulating” public opinion to keep the Iran war going indefinitely. His remarks have drawn criticism from some Jewish Republicans and pro-Israel groups.

Donald Trump Jr backs Vance's comments Vance's post also received support from Donald Trump Jr, the US president's eldest son and a longtime ally of the vice president.

Responding on X, Trump Jr endorsed Vance's assessment, writing: “Every word of this is 100 100 100.”

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Vance's comments put the Iran war and its economic consequences at the centre of the Republican Party's post-election debate, while highlighting the political challenges facing the administration after the Democrats' gains.

(With inputs by Bloomberg)

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.