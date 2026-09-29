Iran war LIVE: Trump dismisses report that he offered Iran ‘sanctions relief’, calls it a hoax

Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump denied a report by the news outlet Axios that he offered Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds, as the Middle East war drags on.

Abbas Araghchi says US-Iran held indirect talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (local time) said that Tehran held further indirect talks with Washington through Qatari mediators, adding that the Islamic Republic is waiting for an official reply, which is expected by Tuesday. Addressing reporters, Araghchi noted that the focal point of his visit to the UN General Assembly session last week was to highlight Tehran's stance on regional tensions and the critical security situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi further said, "Our mission was to communicate these conditions to the American side as well as to all other nations, ensuring the international community is aware that Iran has a plan in this regard."

Trump says US officials met Iranian mediators

According to a report in Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that US officials held discussions with Tehran mediators. Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump confirmed the discussions; he did not disclose any details of the said meeting. At the White House, Trump reiterated his assertion that the United States will win the ongoing war against Iran "very soon," adding that gas prices will come tumbling down once it ends. The meeting between the two sides reportedly occurred after a Qatari delegation travelled to Washington last week and presented an Iranian proposal to American officials regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for economic relief.

Oil prices gain for second session amid supply concerns

Oil prices rose for a second successive session on Tuesday as lingering concern over Middle East supply disruption brought about by US-Iran conflict outweighed signs of recovering crude exports from the region. Brent crude futures had risen 63 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $105.91 a barrel by 0002 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.32, up 72 cents, or 0.8 per cent. Crude exports from major Middle Eastern producers climbed to 12.8 million barrels a day in September, the highest since February, preliminary figures from data provider Kpler showed on Monday.

Trump denies he offered Iran sanctions relief

Trump on Monday denied a report by the news outlet Axios that he offered Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds, as the war in the Middle East drags on. In a Truth Social post, the US President wrote, "Axios just released a story that 'Trump' offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING." This came after Axios reported that Trump is "willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release Iranian frozen funds in return for concrete Iranian steps regarding the nuclear program."