Iran war Highlights: Iran’s warning to US, Israel - ‘You will leave… Israel’s days are numbered’

Iran war Highlights: US President Donald Trump denied a report by the news outlet Axios that he offered Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds, as the Middle East war drags on.
Abbas Araghchi says US-Iran held indirect talks
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday (local time) said that Tehran held further indirect talks with Washington through Qatari mediators, adding that the Islamic Republic is waiting for an official reply, which is expected by Tuesday. Addressing reporters, Araghchi noted that the focal point of his visit to the UN General Assembly session last week was to highlight Tehran's stance on regional tensions and the critical security situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi further said, "Our mission was to communicate these conditions to the American side as well as to all other nations, ensuring the international community is aware that Iran has a plan in this regard."
Trump says US officials met Iranian mediators
According to a report in Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that US officials held discussions with Tehran mediators. Addressing reporters at the Oval Office, Trump confirmed the discussions; he did not disclose any details of the said meeting. At the White House, Trump reiterated his assertion that the United States will win the ongoing war against Iran "very soon," adding that gas prices will come tumbling down once it ends. The meeting between the two sides reportedly occurred after a Qatari delegation travelled to Washington last week and presented an Iranian proposal to American officials regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for economic relief.
Oil prices gain for second session amid supply concerns
Oil prices rose for a second successive session on Tuesday as lingering concern over Middle East supply disruption brought about by US-Iran conflict outweighed signs of recovering crude exports from the region. Brent crude futures had risen 63 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $105.91 a barrel by 0002 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.32, up 72 cents, or 0.8 per cent. Crude exports from major Middle Eastern producers climbed to 12.8 million barrels a day in September, the highest since February, preliminary figures from data provider Kpler showed on Monday.
Trump denies he offered Iran sanctions relief
Trump on Monday denied a report by the news outlet Axios that he offered Iran sanctions relief and the release of frozen funds, as the war in the Middle East drags on. In a Truth Social post, the US President wrote, "Axios just released a story that 'Trump' offered Sanctions Relief and Frozen Funds to Iran. This is untrue. I offered them NOTHING." This came after Axios reported that Trump is "willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release Iranian frozen funds in return for concrete Iranian steps regarding the nuclear program."
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US President Donald Trump said Iran is “failing very badly” amid Operation Epic Fury.
Trump said the military operation “should be over with very soon” and repeated that it would be over “very, very soon.”
Trump reiterated that “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon.”
He said oil prices would be “tumbling down” after the US military action against Iran.
Trump said he believed history books would describe the operation as “one of the most important things that we did.”
Donald Trump said he does not know whether Iran will “give up yet” in its war with the United States. He described Iran as doing “very poorly” amid the ongoing conflict.
Senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi, who chairs the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the US will “inevitably leave this region.”
Azizi said “Israel’s days are numbered” in his message on X.
He said Iran and its regional neighbours would ultimately remain “face to face” after the US leaves.
Azizi warned that the US departure would be “a day of regret.”
His remarks came as the Trump administration’s Operation Epic Fury campaign passed the seven-month mark.
The US Treasury Department sanctioned 10 individuals and entities in Iran, Hong Kong and Pakistan over alleged support for Iran’s military procurement network.
The sanctions focus on people and firms accused of procuring weapons and weapon components for Iran’s defence ministry.
The action is part of the Trump administration’s campaign to cut off Iran’s financial lifelines.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would continue identifying and isolating entities supporting the Iranian regime.
Washington says the sanctions are intended to disrupt Iran’s defence systems and make it harder for Tehran to rebuild its weapons capabilities.
US Vice President JD Vance in an interview with Vince Coglianese said multiple factions are involved in decision-making in Iran.
He cited hardliners, conservatives, moderates and clerics as competing constituencies involved in Iran’s decision-making.
Mojtaba Khamenei remains out of public view: Iran’s new Supreme Leader has not appeared publicly.
Vance says Khamenei is “very detached”: He said the new supreme leader is not involved in Iran’s day-to-day affairs or public discussions over negotiations.
Vance said he has not personally seen Khamenei but that the “best evidence” available to the US suggests he is alive.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “indications” that Israel’s enemies could attempt an attack ahead of the October 27 election.
Netanyahu warned Israel’s adversaries that its military could reach them “anywhere, anytime”.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid requested an urgent update to determine whether the threats were credible and how the government plans to protect the election.
Netanyahu’s office said his military secretary was instructed to brief Lapid on the latest security developments.
Defence Minister Israel Katz said Hamas leaders outside Gaza remain targets and warned they would not be allowed to “die peacefully in their beds”.
Netanyahu and Katz have recently issued warnings to Iran, Hezbollah and the Palestinian Authority, threatening retaliation for any attacks.
Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that infrastructure across the Middle East would not be safe if Iran’s security is not guaranteed.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran was awaiting a formal US response to proposals aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
Qatari officials said several meetings and messages have been exchanged between the two sides, with current efforts focused on finding common ground.
Tehran is demanding a seven-day ceasefire across the Middle East, including Lebanon, along with other concessions.
Tehran wants its frozen overseas assets released, sanctions on its oil sector lifted and the US naval blockade of Iranian ports ended.
Araghchi met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner last week as diplomatic efforts continued.
Brent crude fell toward $103 a barrel, while WTI moved toward $90, as concerns over supply disruptions eased.
Saudi Arabia has reportedly restored around half the capacity of its East-West pipeline, allowing crude to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.
The US-Iran stalemate remains unresolved, while disruption around Hormuz continues to threaten global energy supplies.
Iran’s currency fell beyond 2.5 million rials per US dollar, just 27 days after reaching its previous low of 2.2 million.
Years of international sanctions, combined with new US measures, have intensified pressure on Iran’s economy.
A US naval blockade targeting Iranian oil exports is restricting Tehran’s access to crucial oil revenues and foreign currency.
UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg met Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdul-Salam in Muscat to explore ways to prevent further escalation.
Heavy clashes have erupted between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi-supported Yemeni government force.
The rebels captured the strategic Red Sea city of Mokha and several islands, extending their reach toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
The envoy said Yemen's war has become increasingly intertwined with conflicts involving Israel, Hamas, Iran and other regional actors.
Grundberg urged the parties to “disentangle” the Yemen conflict from other regional wars and pursue negotiations aimed at a settlement defined by Yemenis.
Grundberg acknowledged that the situation remains difficult, saying the parties and their supporters are assessing the consequences of the latest escalation before deciding whether to pursue military or diplomatic options.
Iran's currency has fallen to 2.5 million rials per US dollar, a record low, according to reports.
Russia's Rosatom said the first power unit at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant will shut down for planned maintenance from September 29, Reuters reported
Saudi Civil Defence has issued an alert warning of potential danger in the Najran region, Reuters reported. There was no clarity about the type of danger even as Saudi has been under attack from Houthis for past several weeks.
Russia does not want Iran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and hopes Tehran remains a party to the agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, Reuters reported. Peskov was responding to comments from Iranian officials about Tehran's possible withdrawal from the treaty, which commits Iran not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.
Oil prices rose for a second successive session on Tuesday as lingering concern over Middle East supply disruption brought about by the US-Israeli war on Iran outweighed signs of recovering crude exports from the region, Reuters reported.
Brent crude futures for November rose 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $105.47 a barrel at 0844 GMT, while the more actively traded Brent December contract rose 11 cents to $97.94 a barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.82, up 22 cents.
President Donald Trump criticized the UK’s move to release on bail five men held over an alleged terror plot against a Royal Air Force base used by the US for strikes against Iran, as British police continue to investigate foreign links to the incident.
“I’m surprised that they released them, I wouldn’t have done that,” Trump told reporters on Monday.
Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tuesday that if his country's security was not guaranteed, no infrastructure in the region would be safe from attack, state media reported.
"In a region where we cannot sell oil, no one else will sell oil either; or if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will remain safe," said Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's parliament speaker, according to video released by state TV.
US forces are set to pull out from their last bases in Iraq by Wednesday, a departure celebrated as a victory by Iran and its allies who now have deep influence in the country where 4,500 Americans died during more than two decades of war.
Iraqi security experts say the withdrawal — agreed in 2024 under President Joe Biden and carried out by Donald Trump's administration even as it wages war against Iran — could give Tehran and its powerful allies free rein, while also allowing other US enemies to stage a comeback, including Islamic State.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he expected a formal answer on Tuesday from the United States to Tehran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.
Qatari intermediaries "presented ideas, and we discussed them; they are set to raise the matter with the American side once more, after which the final US response will be conveyed to us", Araghchi said late Monday.
Iran's top diplomat, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said "the Qataris hope this will be done by tomorrow".