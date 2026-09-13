Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran ‘probably’ behind Saudi oil pipeline attack; vessel in Strait of Hormuz hit

Iran war LIVE Updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian distanced his government from the confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis. “We are not at war with Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have their own issues," he was quoted as saying.

His statement came as drones, reportedly launched from Iraq, struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran was probably responsible for the aerial attack that shut down Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline.

Iraq said attacks on a key Saudi oil pipeline were launched from its territory, as US President Donald Trump appeared to blame Iran. Iraq closed a border crossing with Iran after drones struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, Reuters reported. Riyadh said the drones came from Iraq and caused injuries and damage.

The East-West pipeline has been vital to Saudi Arabia's oil exports since the Iran war disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the International Energy Agency, Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea port at the pipeline's end have more than doubled.

On Sunday, Houthi fighters said they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia. The attack at the southern Sharurah base targeted "weapons depots and command and control centres that are managing the aggression against our nation and people", Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.

Amid the US' war with Iran, clashes have increased this week between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni government forces, which are backed by Riyadh.

The ongoing clashes follow a week-long Houthi offensive that led the group to capture the remainder of Yemen's Red Sea coast and several strategic islands, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the sea's southern entrance.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Iran-US war and the conflict between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia.