Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump says Iran ‘probably’ behind Saudi oil pipeline attack; vessel in Strait of Hormuz hit

Iran war LIVE Updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian distanced his government from the confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthis. “We are not at war with Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have their own issues," he was quoted as saying.
His statement came as drones, reportedly launched from Iraq, struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran was probably responsible for the aerial attack that shut down Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline.
Iraq said attacks on a key Saudi oil pipeline were launched from its territory, as US President Donald Trump appeared to blame Iran. Iraq closed a border crossing with Iran after drones struck Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, Reuters reported. Riyadh said the drones came from Iraq and caused injuries and damage.
The East-West pipeline has been vital to Saudi Arabia's oil exports since the Iran war disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the International Energy Agency, Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea port at the pipeline's end have more than doubled.
On Sunday, Houthi fighters said they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia. The attack at the southern Sharurah base targeted "weapons depots and command and control centres that are managing the aggression against our nation and people", Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.
Amid the US' war with Iran, clashes have increased this week between the Iran-allied Houthis and Yemeni government forces, which are backed by Riyadh.
The ongoing clashes follow a week-long Houthi offensive that led the group to capture the remainder of Yemen's Red Sea coast and several strategic islands, cementing their hold on the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the sea's southern entrance.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Iran-US war and the conflict between Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia.
Maritime trackers received new reports of an attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, adding to concerns about Iran-related threats to energy supplies after Saudi Arabia shut down a vital oil pipeline.
The British navy-affiliated agency UKMTO said it had a report of a projectile hitting a vessel as it moved through the Strait of Hormuz. The amount of damage and the status of the crew were unknown as of early Sunday, the agency said.
A vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said early on Sunday. It said the crew's status, damage assessment and environmental impact were unknown.
Asked if he thought Iran was behind the attack that closed the East-West pipeline, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think they are. Probably they are."
Trump said his administration has "had discussions" with the Houthis, though he did not say when. "The Houthis called us, and they don't want to fight with us," he said. "They would much prefer not having us involved, and they're letting most ships go through."
Earlier, a drone attack was reported on Saudi's key oil pipeline. Iraq said attacks on a key Saudi oil pipeline were launched from its territory, as US President Donald Trump appeared to blame Iran.
Houthi fighters on Sunday said they used drones and missiles to attack a military base in southern Saudi Arabia as renewed fighting with Yemen's government forces forced growing numbers of civilians to flee.
The attack at the southern Sharurah base targeted "weapons depots and command and control centres that are managing the aggression against our nation and people", Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.
US news site Axios reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman twice called US President Donald Trump to request strikes on the Houthis last week, but that the request was rejected.
Asked about a recent call with Saudi's crown prince, Trump said: "He's a good friend of mine, and I can just say everything's going to work out fine and dandy. It's going to be very good."
US President Donald Trump on Saturday acknowledged speaking to the de facto Saudi leader but said the Houthis had also "called us and they don't want to fight with us". He did not elaborate on whether Washington would take any action, but told reporters that "everything's gonna work out fine and dandy" in the region.