Iran War Live: Trump warns Iran of 'annihilation' but says deal could be near; Tehran sets Hormuz conditions

Iran War Live: The US-Iran conflict entered a crucial diplomatic phase as President Donald Trump warned Iran of “annihilation” if no deal is reached, while saying talks involving US envoys and Iranian mediators showed momentum. Tehran said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within days if its demands are met, as Saudi Arabia restarted its key East-West oil pipeline and regional tensions continued to mount.

Trump warns Iran of 'annihilation' but signals talks could advance

Trump said he faced a major decision over whether to reach a deal allowing Iran to rebuild or “annihilate” the Islamic Republic. He later said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held a productive meeting with Iranian mediators and that there was momentum towards a deal.

Iran says Hormuz could reopen within days if US meets demands

A senior Iranian official said Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if Washington eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. Iran's stated conditions include lifting the naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war across what it calls all “resistance” fronts.

Iran-US talks continue on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Iranian state media. Trump also said US officials had a “very good” three-hour meeting with the Iranian delegation.

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline

Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu within hours, although at reduced volumes, according to sources cited by Reuters. The pipeline had been shut after attacks Riyadh blamed on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

Gulf states seek security framework as Yemen conflict widens

Gulf leaders are discussing a Qatari proposal for a common security framework involving Iran and Arab Gulf states, regional sources said. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia faces a widening threat from Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, while Washington has so far resisted calls to rejoin the fight against the group.