Iran War Live: Trump warns Iran of 'annihilation' but says deal could be near; Tehran sets Hormuz conditions

Iran War Live: The US-Iran conflict entered a crucial diplomatic phase as President Donald Trump warned Iran of “annihilation” if no deal is reached, while saying talks involving US envoys and Iranian mediators showed momentum. Tehran said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within days if its demands are met, as Saudi Arabia restarted its key East-West oil pipeline and regional tensions continued to mount.
Trump said he faced a major decision over whether to reach a deal allowing Iran to rebuild or “annihilate” the Islamic Republic. He later said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held a productive meeting with Iranian mediators and that there was momentum towards a deal.
A senior Iranian official said Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if Washington eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. Iran's stated conditions include lifting the naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war across what it calls all “resistance” fronts.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Iranian state media. Trump also said US officials had a “very good” three-hour meeting with the Iranian delegation.
Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu within hours, although at reduced volumes, according to sources cited by Reuters. The pipeline had been shut after attacks Riyadh blamed on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.
Gulf leaders are discussing a Qatari proposal for a common security framework involving Iran and Arab Gulf states, regional sources said. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia faces a widening threat from Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, while Washington has so far resisted calls to rejoin the fight against the group.
Only three commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, compared with a 10-day moving average of about 15, according to Reuters data.
US President Donald Trump said he supports a ban on diesel exports as fuel prices reach record levels, adding to pressure on the administration over the economic impact of the conflict.
The US has resisted Saudi Arabia's requests to strike Yemen's Houthis. The New York Times reported that Trump called off planned strikes at the last minute as Washington weighs its response to Houthi attacks.
Gulf states are discussing a common security framework with Iran, including a proposal put forward by Qatar, as regional tensions continue to rise amid the conflict.
Gulf states are discussing a common security framework with Iran, including a proposal put forward by Qatar, as regional tensions continue to rise amid the conflict.
Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline, with exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu expected to resume within hours. However, volumes are expected to remain reduced.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly as Washington and Tehran continued diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
Iran said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US eases military pressure and lifts its naval blockade. Tehran also demanded the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war across what it called the "resistance" fronts.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it could face "annihilation" if no deal is reached, while also saying an agreement could come soon. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Iranian mediators as diplomatic efforts continued.
Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer. <br><br> A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.
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