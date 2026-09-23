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Iran War Live: Trump warns Iran of 'annihilation' but says deal could be near; Tehran sets Hormuz conditions

Iran War Live: Trump warns Iran of annihilation but says a deal could be near. Tehran sets conditions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Saudi Arabia restarts its East-West oil pipeline and Gulf states discuss a security framework.

Prabhakar Jha
Updated23 Sep 2026, 07:38:42 AM IST
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(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Iran War Live: The US-Iran conflict entered a crucial diplomatic phase as President Donald Trump warned Iran of “annihilation” if no deal is reached, while saying talks involving US envoys and Iranian mediators showed momentum. Tehran said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within days if its demands are met, as Saudi Arabia restarted its key East-West oil pipeline and regional tensions continued to mount.

Trump warns Iran of 'annihilation' but signals talks could advance

Trump said he faced a major decision over whether to reach a deal allowing Iran to rebuild or “annihilate” the Islamic Republic. He later said US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held a productive meeting with Iranian mediators and that there was momentum towards a deal.

Iran says Hormuz could reopen within days if US meets demands

A senior Iranian official said Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf shipping within seven days if Washington eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. Iran's stated conditions include lifting the naval blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war across what it calls all “resistance” fronts.

Iran-US talks continue on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Iranian state media. Trump also said US officials had a “very good” three-hour meeting with the Iranian delegation.

Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline

Saudi Arabia has restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu within hours, although at reduced volumes, according to sources cited by Reuters. The pipeline had been shut after attacks Riyadh blamed on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

Gulf states seek security framework as Yemen conflict widens

Gulf leaders are discussing a Qatari proposal for a common security framework involving Iran and Arab Gulf states, regional sources said. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia faces a widening threat from Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, while Washington has so far resisted calls to rejoin the fight against the group.

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23 Sep 2026, 07:38:42 AM IST

Iran War Live: Strait of Hormuz vessel traffic remains sharply below normal

Only three commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, compared with a 10-day moving average of about 15, according to Reuters data.

23 Sep 2026, 07:08:37 AM IST

Iran War Live: Trump backs diesel export ban amid record fuel prices

US President Donald Trump said he supports a ban on diesel exports as fuel prices reach record levels, adding to pressure on the administration over the economic impact of the conflict.

23 Sep 2026, 06:39:54 AM IST

Iran War Live: Trump resists Saudi calls for strikes on Houthis

The US has resisted Saudi Arabia's requests to strike Yemen's Houthis. The New York Times reported that Trump called off planned strikes at the last minute as Washington weighs its response to Houthi attacks.

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23 Sep 2026, 06:38:17 AM IST

Iran War Live: Gulf states discuss security framework with Iran

Gulf states are discussing a common security framework with Iran, including a proposal put forward by Qatar, as regional tensions continue to rise amid the conflict.

23 Sep 2026, 06:38:17 AM IST

Iran War Live: Gulf states discuss security framework with Iran

Gulf states are discussing a common security framework with Iran, including a proposal put forward by Qatar, as regional tensions continue to rise amid the conflict.

23 Sep 2026, 06:38:17 AM IST

Iran War Live: Saudi Arabia restarts East-West oil pipeline

Saudi Arabia has restarted its East-West oil pipeline, with exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu expected to resume within hours. However, volumes are expected to remain reduced.

23 Sep 2026, 06:38:17 AM IST

Iran War Live: Iran-US talks continue on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly as Washington and Tehran continued diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

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23 Sep 2026, 06:38:17 AM IST

Iran War Live: Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Iran said it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US eases military pressure and lifts its naval blockade. Tehran also demanded the release of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war across what it called the "resistance" fronts.

23 Sep 2026, 06:38:17 AM IST

Iran War Live: Trump warns Iran of 'annihilation' but says deal could be near

US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it could face "annihilation" if no deal is reached, while also saying an agreement could come soon. US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Iranian mediators as diplomatic efforts continued.

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