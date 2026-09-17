Iran war LIVE Updates: Trump says war nearing end; to meet Persian Gulf leaders next week; US, Houthis hold Oman talks

Iran war LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the US is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Iran. He said that Tehran wanted a deal. Axios reported that Trump said Washington had heard that directly from Iran.

“Well, hopefully we’re toward the end of the war,” Trump told reporters. “Iran is very much wanting to make a deal. We’ll see how that works out," he added.

Trump is expected to meet Persian Gulf leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next Tuesday to discuss next steps in the war with Iran, three sources told Axios.

The meeting is expected to focus on US ideas for a postwar strategy as Trump and his senior team work on a “day-after” plan expected to be finalised after the midterm elections, according to the report. One source reportedly said the meeting could be expanded to include other Arab and Muslim leaders.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges de-escalation and diplomacy in the Middle East as fighting intensifies in Yemen and between the Houthi group and Saudi Arabia.

Iran backs Chinese President Xi’s Middle East peace proposals

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that consultations in China had been successful and stressed the importance Tehran places on its strategic partnership with Beijing.

“Successful consultations in China with our partners. Iran values strategic partnership we have built over time,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He said decisions being made now would shape the region’s future strategic balance and have far-reaching consequences, adding that President Xi Jinping’s four proposals for peace were “key.”

Oman talks

US officials met senior Houthi representatives in Oman over the weekend, where the Iran-backed group said it had no intention of attacking American vessels and remained committed to its 2025 ceasefire with Washington, Reuters reported Wednesday.