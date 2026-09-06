US-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires several ballistic missiles at US aircraft carrier, destroyer harassing Iranian ships

US-Iran war LIVE: The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday claimed that it fired several ballistic missiles targeting a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer, alleging that the two warships harassed Iranian ships and participated in a naval blockade. State broadcaster IRIB cited a statement from the IRGC, which said that the two US Navy vessels were attacked amid continued hostile actions against Iranian shipping. The statement read, "The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked with several ballistic missiles the aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the child-killing American army that were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the naval blockade."
Iran targets oil tankers, vessels on "unauthorised" Strait of Hormuz routes
IRGC's naval force on Saturday (local time) said it attacked three oil tankers transiting an "unauthorised route" through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels linked with the United States in the region, after Washington's forces struck three Iranian oil tankers earlier. Following the US strikes, in a statement carried by IRIB, the IRGC Navy said the US military had targeted three Iranian oil tankers, causing damage, and described the action as an attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy stated, "This morning, the American terrorist and aggressive army, in a brutal act and out of desperation to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacked three oil tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, causing damage.
Iran slams US strikes on Iranian oil tankers
As tensions escalate between the US and Iran, Tehran on Saturday condemned the US strikes on Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, terming the attacks a violation of the UN Charter and saying they "constitute a war crime". The Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said it "strongly condemns the US adventurist actions in attacking Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman" and termed the strikes a continuation of what it described as US military aggression against Iran.
Iran's military vows 'more severe' reprisals if US attacks continue
Iran's military on Saturday vowed "more severe" retaliatory attacks on US naval vessels if Washington kept up its strikes on Iranian ships, hours after US Central Command said it had destroyed three Iranian tankers. Khatam al-Anbiya central command said, "The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil actions, insecurity and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before, and there is a possibility of their expansion."
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to catch all the latest updates on the US-Iran war:
Iran's military on Saturday vowed "more severe" retaliatory attacks on US naval vessels if Washington kept up its strikes on Iranian ships, hours after US Central Command said it had destroyed three Iranian tankers. Khatam al-Anbiya central command said, "The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil actions, insecurity and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before, and there is a possibility of their expansion."
As tensions escalate between the US and Iran, Tehran on Saturday condemned the US strikes on Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, terming the attacks a violation of the UN Charter and saying they "constitute a war crime".
IRGC's naval force on Saturday (local time) said it attacked three oil tankers transiting an "unauthorised route" through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels linked with the United States in the region, after Washington's forces struck three Iranian oil tankers earlier.
The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday claimed that it fired several ballistic missiles targeting a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer, alleging that the two warships harassed Iranian ships and participated in a naval blockade.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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