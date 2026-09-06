US-Iran war LIVE: Iran fires several ballistic missiles at US aircraft carrier, destroyer harassing Iranian ships

US-Iran war LIVE: The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday claimed that it fired several ballistic missiles targeting a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer, alleging that the two warships harassed Iranian ships and participated in a naval blockade. State broadcaster IRIB cited a statement from the IRGC, which said that the two US Navy vessels were attacked amid continued hostile actions against Iranian shipping. The statement read, "The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked with several ballistic missiles the aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the child-killing American army that were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the naval blockade."

Iran targets oil tankers, vessels on "unauthorised" Strait of Hormuz routes

IRGC's naval force on Saturday (local time) said it attacked three oil tankers transiting an "unauthorised route" through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels linked with the United States in the region, after Washington's forces struck three Iranian oil tankers earlier. Following the US strikes, in a statement carried by IRIB, the IRGC Navy said the US military had targeted three Iranian oil tankers, causing damage, and described the action as an attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy stated, "This morning, the American terrorist and aggressive army, in a brutal act and out of desperation to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacked three oil tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, causing damage.

Iran slams US strikes on Iranian oil tankers

As tensions escalate between the US and Iran, Tehran on Saturday condemned the US strikes on Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, terming the attacks a violation of the UN Charter and saying they "constitute a war crime". The Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said it "strongly condemns the US adventurist actions in attacking Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman" and termed the strikes a continuation of what it described as US military aggression against Iran.

Iran's military vows 'more severe' reprisals if US attacks continue

Iran's military on Saturday vowed "more severe" retaliatory attacks on US naval vessels if Washington kept up its strikes on Iranian ships, hours after US Central Command said it had destroyed three Iranian tankers. Khatam al-Anbiya central command said, "The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil actions, insecurity and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before, and there is a possibility of their expansion."

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