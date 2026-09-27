Iran war news LIVE: Trump confirms he rejected Tehran's seven-day ceasefire proposal, says 'they're losing so badly'

Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) confirmed that he rejected Iran's seven-day ceasefire proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing reporters at the White House, he said, "They made a proposal, but I rejected it," and added, "They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly." He further said that the naval blockade in Hormuz is increasing economic pressure on Tehran. US and Iranian negotiators have been exploring a deal that would help Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, provided that Washington lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports. The pact would have resembled the memorandum of understanding the two countries reached in mid-June, which led to a fragile ceasefire that collapsed weeks later.

Scott Bessent claims success in isolating Iran

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Saturday said that he sent envoys across the world to pressure countries to isolate Iran economically, lauding the new restrictions that target Tehran's airlines and banks. In a post on X, Bessent wrote, "At my direction, teams were dispatched across the globe to engage with countries and demand action against the Iranian regime," and added, "These efforts are delivering results." The US Treasury Secretary noted that both Turkiye and Oman have halted incoming flights from Mahan Air, a private carrier, while the UAE has stopped all flights by Iranian airlines.

Houthis launch another attack on Saudi coalition

On Saturday, Iran-backed Houthis launched drones towards Riyadh, Saudi-backed coalition forces in Yemen said, adding that their air defenses intercepted two drones and a ballistic missile targeting the southern border area of Khamis Mushait. The country’s civil defense also issued alerts about potential danger in Abha and Jazan overnight. Air raid alerts were issued for Riyadh a week ago, marking a first instance since the height of hostilities during March and April. Air defenses intercepted missiles headed toward the Saudi capital.

Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

Iran on Sunday insisted that only diplomacy can solve its conflict with the United States and Israel after Trump said he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting. In a post on social media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote, "Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," and added, "Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock."

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