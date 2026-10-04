Iran war news LIVE updates: Pezeshkian says Tehran adopted a new arrangement to counter US sanctions

Iran war news LIVE updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday (local time) said that Tehran has adopted a 'new arrangement' to tackle what he described as special conditions, as the US intensifies its economic pressure and sanctions targeting the country's financial and commercial networks. In a post on X, Pezeshkian accused its adversaries, particularly the US, of trying to cut off the Islamic Republic's crucial economic lifelines to pressure its people. He further noted that despite the mounting pressure, public support and government measures had prevented those objectives from being achieved.

Houthis target oil facility near Riyadh as Kingdom hits Sanaa, group confirms

Iran-backed Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on an oil facility near the Saudi capital on Saturday and accused the Kingdom of striking the Yemeni capital several times. The two sides have traded strikes since the Houthis seized Yemen's Red Sea coast and took control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in a lightning offensive last month. Houthi-affiliated channel Al-Masirah TV reported that "Saudi enemy aircraft" hit Sanaa with 26 strikes, after earlier reporting "Saudi aggression" against the Yemeni capital, without providing details on the targets or casualties. While Saudi authorities are yet to comment, late on Saturday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group had targeted an oil facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones, adding that they had sparked fires at the targeted sites.

As Trump boosts military presence, pressure builds on Iran

Iran has started to feel the pressure of the US war as US President Donald Trump boosts the US military presence in the region. According to a Bloomberg report, inflation in Tehran is around 90 per cent, with oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz recovering despite continued Iranian attacks. Additionally, Trump is sending another aircraft carrier with 10,000 sailors and Marines to the region. Iran’s economic situation is extremely painful, but the country is adapting, according to one Tehran official, who asked not to be identified so they could speak candidly. The Islamic Republic is preparing for a fresh US bombing campaign, potentially greater than before, but can respond.

Flights between Iran and Iraq's Najaf to resume on Sunday

Iraq's Najaf International Airport will resume flights to and from Iran from Sunday, with three evening flights scheduled, Iraq's state news agency cited the airport as saying on Saturday. Iraq said on Friday that a US waiver would allow Iranian airlines to operate up to 40 daily flights to and from Najaf, excluding Mahan Air.

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