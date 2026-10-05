Iran war news LIVE Updates: Araghchi warns of ‘stronger’ response against renewed military action; 'US shares proposal'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Sunday that Iran would respond more forcefully than before if its adversaries again chose military action and added that Tehran remained committed to diplomacy.

“If the enemies once again choose the path of military confrontation and war, Iran’s response will be much stronger and more decisive than in the past,” Araghchi told ambassadors, diplomatic mission chiefs and representatives of international organizations in Tehran, according to a post on his Telegram channel.

He, however, demonstrated willingness to pursue diplomacy, saying “...if they seek diplomatic avenues, we remain ready to reach a fair and honorable solution through diplomacy to end this war."

Restore security in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi outlined Iran’s proposal to restore security in the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, saying Tehran had demonstrated its “good faith and continued seriousness” in using diplomacy to prevent further escalation.

“It became clear to everyone at this meeting that the Islamic Republic of Iran is serious about diplomacy, just as it is serious and determined in defending itself,” he said.

Iran official says US has shared proposals

The US recently put forward proposals through a mediator, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, told an open session of Parliament, without details.

US President Donald Trump last week said he rejected Iran’s latest peace offer because it’s not good enough. Qalibaf, the lead negotiator in rare direct talks with the US earlier this year, said Americans “say something different in the media.”

Qalibaf said “the era of dragging out time and dictating unilateral demands is over” and that Iran's seven conditions for fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz remain.

Yemen's government declares a major operation against the Houthis

Yemen's internationally recognised government announced a major military operation against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Rashad al-Alimi, head of the ruling Presidential Leadership Council, made the declaration as the Iran-backed rebels advanced in the outskirts of a key southwestern city, Taiz.

The Houthis launched a major offensive in recent days against government forces and their allies on the outskirts of Taiz, disrupting a major road linking the city to the port city of Aden, the seat of al-Alimi’s government. The rebels have besieged Taiz for more than a decade.

The escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has revived Yemen’s civil war after a four-year ceasefire.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the Iran-US war.