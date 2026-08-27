Iran War News LIVE Updates: Qatar PM to visit Tehran to ‘revive mediation’; Trump ‘not in hurry’ over talks

US-Iran war news: Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Tehran on Thursday to revive diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US, as the two sides remain at odds over control of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.
However, the White House said there are no talks or conversations underway or scheduled with Iran, Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on Wednesday in response to a question about whether Qatar’s prime minister was carrying a message from the US administration to Tehran, Asharq reported.
Trump ‘not in hurry’ over talks with Iran
Meanwhile, US President Trump told Al Jazeera that economic warfare and military strikes are both effective against Iran and that he is “not in a hurry” regarding negotiations because he has “no time schedule”.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Wednesday that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on how to manage the strait and share its revenues, but a senior Iranian source later told Reuters that the deal had not been finalised and that talks were continuing.
Trump claims US sanctions will win war
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed the financial strength of the US will move the country “toward a very big victory” over Iran. When asked about the prospects of winning the war, Trump said, “Our financial strength is unbelievable, and those things are going toward a very big victory.”
His statement came as the US Treasury Department this week announced a campaign to tighten sanctions against Iran, threatening economic consequences against countries that refuse to cut ties with Iran.
Trump says he doesn’t think Iran’s supreme leader is dead
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he does not believe Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is dead, amid speculation over his whereabouts and condition nearly six months after his appointment.
“I don’t think he’s dead,” Trump told conservative radio host Glenn Beck during a live phone interview. “He was very seriously wounded,” Trump added. “The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded. But I don’t think he’s dead," he added.
Trump suggested that if Khamenei is dead, Iranian officials have been maintaining the appearance that he is alive — he said they continue to consult him and seek his “final blessing” on important matters. He added that the Iranian negotiators are “not the most honorable group,” suggesting that anything could be possible.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Iran-US war:
A tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire that was later extinguished, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.
All crew members were reported safe and accounted for, with no environmental impact reported, UKMTO said. Authorities are investigating the incident and vessels have been advised to transit the strait with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.
An Indian tanker attempting to use the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz turned back after an Iranian warning, while Fars reported no traffic on that route over the previous 24 hours.
Iran is expanding its defense capabilities, an Iranian army commander told CNN Wednesday.
“We gained valuable experience during the third imposed war that proved useful in terms of tactics, the production of systems, and their deployment and positioning, and we have made changes accordingly,” Commander of the Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Elhami was cited as saying by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.
Global oil prices have fallen for a third consecutive day after Iran and Oman said they had discussed a framework to establish a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. Experts say this is unlikely to be a straighforward task.
US President Trump told Al Jazeera that economic warfare and military strikes are both effective against Iran and that he is “not in a hurry” regarding negotiations because he has “no time schedule”.
The White House said there are no talks or conversations underway or scheduled with Iran, Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on Wednesday in response to a question about whether Qatar’s prime minister was carrying a message from the US administration to Tehran, Asharq reported.
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Tehran on Thursday to revive diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US, as the two sides remain at odds over control of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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