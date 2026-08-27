Iran War News LIVE Updates: Qatar PM to visit Tehran to ‘revive mediation’; Trump ‘not in hurry’ over talks

US-Iran war news: Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will visit Tehran on Thursday to revive diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US, as the two sides remain at odds over control of the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

However, the White House said there are no talks or conversations underway or scheduled with Iran, Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said on Wednesday in response to a question about whether Qatar’s prime minister was carrying a message from the US administration to Tehran, Asharq reported.

Trump ‘not in hurry’ over talks with Iran

Meanwhile, US President Trump told Al Jazeera that economic warfare and military strikes are both effective against Iran and that he is “not in a hurry” regarding negotiations because he has “no time schedule”.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said on Wednesday that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on how to manage the strait and share its revenues, but a senior Iranian source later told Reuters that the deal had not been finalised and that talks were continuing.

Trump claims US sanctions will win war

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed the financial strength of the US will move the country “toward a very big victory” over Iran. When asked about the prospects of winning the war, Trump said, “Our financial strength is unbelievable, and those things are going toward a very big victory.”

His statement came as the US Treasury Department this week announced a campaign to tighten sanctions against Iran, threatening economic consequences against countries that refuse to cut ties with Iran.

Trump says he doesn’t think Iran’s supreme leader is dead

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he does not believe Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is dead, amid speculation over his whereabouts and condition nearly six months after his appointment.

“I don’t think he’s dead,” Trump told conservative radio host Glenn Beck during a live phone interview. “He was very seriously wounded,” Trump added. “The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded. But I don’t think he’s dead," he added.

Trump suggested that if Khamenei is dead, Iranian officials have been maintaining the appearance that he is alive — he said they continue to consult him and seek his “final blessing” on important matters. He added that the Iranian negotiators are “not the most honorable group,” suggesting that anything could be possible.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Iran-US war: