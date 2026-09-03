Iran war news LIVE Updates: Iran says 142 injured, 18 killed in US strikes; Trump says clashes won't last ‘too long’

Iran war news LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said the renewed fighting with Iran will not last “too long”, while adding that the US is ready to strike Iran “at any time.” Meanwhile, Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, said, according to Al Jazeera, Washington will witness Tehran’s “new strategy” for war soon.

Days after the escalation of the conflict, Iran’s health ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour shared on X the number of people injured in the latest US strikes on Iran.

He said that 142 people were injured in the attack, including 61 women and 44 people under the age of 18. In total, 18 people were killed in the strikes, including two women and a child, Kermanpour said.

The US military carried out additional strikes Tuesday on Iran, prompting Tehran to attack Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait in defiance of a warning from President Donald Trump that Iran would be “hit much harder” if it retaliated.

The latest round of tit-for-tat strikes began after the US and Iran traded attacks overnight into Monday for the first time in over a month, in exchanges that risked reigniting the damaging conflict after weeks of relative military calm.

Despite Trump's warning, Iran vowed a “crushing” response and launched ballistic missiles toward Jordan and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait, saying it was targeting US military assets.

Trump’s suggestion to rename Strait of Hormuz

US Senator Bernie Sanders has responded to Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed “Trump Strait”.

In a post on X, Sanders said “No, Mr. Trump. The American people don’t want you to rename the Strait of Hormuz after yourself.

“They want you to end your illegal war in Iran that has raised diesel prices to $5.69 a gallon & gas prices to $4.12 a gallon.”

“You’re the President, not a mad king. Act like it,” Sanders added.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran war.