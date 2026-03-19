Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE calls Iran attacks targeting its Habshan gas facility, Bab field ‘dangerous escalation’

Iran War News LIVE Updates: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday condemned Iran’s strikes on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field, calling them a “dangerous escalation” amid the intensifying conflict involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran, as reported by AP.

What happened in the last few hours?

Qatar’s state-owned energy company QatarEnergy announced on Wednesday that Iranian missile strikes on Ras Laffan, home to the country’s main LNG processing hub, resulted in significant damage, as reported by Reuters. The UAE temporarily shut down gas facilities after intercepting incoming missiles early Thursday. Kuwait’s Ministry of Information announced early Thursday that the country’s largest mosque in Kuwait City, which typically hosts thousands of worshippers during major prayers, will remain closed for Eid al-Fitr in light of the “current circumstances.” US House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that US operation in Iran ‘all but done’. He still declined to call it a war, but he acknowledged the situation in the Strait of Hormuz “is dragging it out a little bit.” The United Arab Emirates on Thursday condemned Iran’s strikes on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field, calling them a “dangerous escalation” amid the intensifying conflict involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran, as reported by AP.

These developments followed Iran’s evacuation warnings for multiple oil and gas sites in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, issued shortly before it launched retaliatory attacks in response to earlier strikes on its own energy infrastructure in South Pars and Asaluyeh, Reuters reported

How oil prices react to Middle East war?

Meanwhile, the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is intensifying strain on the region’s energy sector, with global oil prices jumping another 5% to exceed $108 per barrel. This surge is driving up fuel costs and putting additional pressure on the world economy.

Prices climbed further after reports of an attack on the Pars gas field, raising concerns about possible Iranian retaliation against Gulf energy infrastructure.

Since the conflict began on February 28, Iran has targeted energy installations in Persian Gulf countries and effectively disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that carries around one-fifth of global oil supply.

At the same time, Iran and Hezbollah have continued launching drones and missiles toward Israel.

Iran-US war: Casualties so far

In Iran, the U.S.-based rights group HRANA reported on Tuesday that 3,114 people have been killed, including 1,354 civilians, among them 207 children.

The U.S. military has also confirmed the deaths of 13 personnel, with around 200 others injured.

How many US soldiers died in the Iran War?

Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

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