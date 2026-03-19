Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE calls Iran attacks targeting its Habshan gas facility, Bab field ‘dangerous escalation’

Iran War News LIVE Updates: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday condemned Iran’s strikes on its Habshan gas facility and Bab field, calling them a “dangerous escalation” amid the intensifying conflict involving the U.S. and Israel against Iran, as reported by AP.
These developments followed Iran’s evacuation warnings for multiple oil and gas sites in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, issued shortly before it launched retaliatory attacks in response to earlier strikes on its own energy infrastructure in South Pars and Asaluyeh, Reuters reported
Meanwhile, the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is intensifying strain on the region’s energy sector, with global oil prices jumping another 5% to exceed $108 per barrel. This surge is driving up fuel costs and putting additional pressure on the world economy.
Prices climbed further after reports of an attack on the Pars gas field, raising concerns about possible Iranian retaliation against Gulf energy infrastructure.
Since the conflict began on February 28, Iran has targeted energy installations in Persian Gulf countries and effectively disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that carries around one-fifth of global oil supply.
At the same time, Iran and Hezbollah have continued launching drones and missiles toward Israel.
In Iran, the U.S.-based rights group HRANA reported on Tuesday that 3,114 people have been killed, including 1,354 civilians, among them 207 children.
The U.S. military has also confirmed the deaths of 13 personnel, with around 200 others injured.
Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a U.S. military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the U.S. military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.
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Oil prices jumped more than 5%, climbing above $108 per barrel on global markets, which is driving up the cost of fuel and other goods. The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, has risen nearly 50% since the war began, AP reported.
As prices surge, the administration of Donald Trump is seeking ways to increase supply. On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury eased sanctions on Venezuela, allowing American companies to do business with the country’s state-owned oil and gas firm in an effort to stabilize the market. (AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi risks the wrath of US President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday after rebuffing his call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by AFP.
At the same time, while trying not to provoke Trump, she also has to navigate Japan’s pacifist constitution and an economy that is suffering from a conflict the country was not involved in, as reported by AFP.
"In accordance with Japan's laws, what we can do, we will do; what we cannot do, we will not do. I intend to make that very clear," Takaichi said in parliament on Wednesday. (AFP)
Iran intensified its attacks on energy infrastructure in neighboring Persian Gulf countries, targeting gas facilities in Qatar after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars field, which it shares with Doha. In response, Qatar ordered officials from the Iranian Embassy to leave the country within 24 hours, as reported by AP.
Meanwhile, Tehran also hit the Habshan gas facility and Bab field in the United Arab Emirates. UAE authorities condemned the strikes as a “dangerous escalation” in Iran’s conflict with Israel and the United States, adding that gas operations were halted following interceptions over the sites. (AP)
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that a vessel about 11 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan, in the Gulf of Oman off the United Arab Emirates’ eastern coast, was hit by an “unknown projectile,” igniting a fire aboard, as reported by AP.
Qatar says Iran missile attack causes damage at northern industrial hub, AFP reported.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister offered harsh criticism Thursday of Iran after its overnight attacks on his country, saying: “What little trust there was before has completely been shattered,” as reported by AP.
Iran attacked gas facilities in Qatar after Israel launched an attack against Iran’s South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Doha, as reported by AP.
Iran War News LIVE Updates: UAE calls Iran attacks targeting its Habshan gas facility, Bab field ‘dangerous escalation’, as reported by Associated Press.
Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed that Esmaeil Khatib was killed by Israel in an overnight strike, according to Al Jazeera. This marks the third killing of a senior Iranian official within two days.
The statement, made on Wednesday, followed a claim by Israel Katz that Khatib had been killed.
Earlier, Iranian security chief Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, who led the Basij paramilitary force, were also reported killed in Israeli air strikes on Tuesday.
Iran targeted oil and gas facilities across the Gulf on Wednesday after Israel killed the Islamic republic's intelligence chief, marking another blow to its leadership, AFP reported.
The death of Esmail Khatib followed that of security chief Ali Larijani, which Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei -- unseen since succeeding his slain father -- vowed to avenge. (AFP)
The Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi have been shut down following an incident caused by debris from recently intercepted missiles, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.
Authorities are also responding to incidents at the Bab oilfield and gas facilities, the office added.
"Operations at the gas facilities have been suspended, and no injuries have been reported," the media office confirmed.
Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written message that the killers of security chief Ali Larijani, who died in an Israeli strike, “will have to pay for it”, AFP reported.
"Every drop of spilled blood comes at a price, and the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay it," added Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since taking office.
1. Iran threatens massive Gulf energy retaliation: Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned neighbouring Gulf nations that their oil and gas industries would be "completely destroyed" if Israel or the United States conduct any further attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure, as reported by AFP.
2. Emmanuel Macron urges moratorium on targeting civilian infrastructure: French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump and the Qatari emir about attacks that hit energy sites in Iran and Qatar. "It is in the common interest to implement without delay a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly energy and water infrastructure," Macron said.
3. Iraqi group conditionally halts US embassy attacks: Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah, an influential pro-Iran armed group, said it was halting attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for five days, pending certain conditions, AFP reported.
4. Qatar expels some Iranian diplomats: Qatar's foreign ministry ordered Iran's military and security attaches along with their staff to leave the country within 24 hours, following the attack on the Ras Laffan facility, AFP reported.
5. US central bank raises inflation outlook: The US Federal Reserve raised its outlook for inflation as it held interest rates steady, citing an "uncertain" economic outlook due to the war.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned neighbouring Gulf nations that their oil and gas industries would be "completely destroyed" if Israel or the United States conduct any further attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure, as reported by AFP.
"Our response will be much more severe than tonight's attacks," the Guards said in a statement, after striking the world's largest gas hub, Ras Laffan in Qatar. (AFP)
Kuwait arrested 10 militants affiliated with the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group on Wednesday, who were accused of plotting "terrorist" actions against vital infrastructure, the interior ministry said, as reported by AFP.
Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah, an influential pro-Iran armed group, said it was halting attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad for five days, pending certain conditions, as reporte by AFP.
The group notably demanded Israel stop bombing Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of Lebanon's Hezbollah, and that US-Israeli operations not target residential areas in Iraq.
Iran War News LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia said that pressure from Iran will backfire politically, morally and certainly we reserce the right to take military actions if deemed necessary, as reported by Reuters.