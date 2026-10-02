Iran war news LIVE Updates: Fresh attack on Tehran? US sends 9,000 troops, USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier to Middle East

Iran war news LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump weighing possible new strikes on Iran? Roughly 9,000 US sailors and Marines aboard a group of ships, including the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and Makin Island amphibious readiness group, are heading to the Middle East as Washington expands its military presence around Iran, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing a US official.
The deployment could bring three US aircraft carriers to the region by the end of October, the official told AP on condition of anonymity. The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington carriers are already in the region, along with the USS Boxer amphibious readiness group.
With personnel already in the Middle East, the deployment would raise the US naval presence to more than 20,000 sailors and Marines, along with hundreds of aircraft, the report added.
'US aims to drain Iran’s remaining revenue'
The United States is targeting Iran’s remaining sources of revenue to further weaken its ability to fund military operations and activities abroad, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday on X.
“The Iranian regime's ability to fund its war machine and inflict terror on the world has been severely diminished thanks to Operation Economic Outcast,” Bessent wrote, adding that the latest measures against Iran’s industrial sectors were intended to help the United States and its partners “drain the regime’s revenue once and for all.”
Bessent’s post on X quoted a Treasury Department post saying the department is targeting some of the last significant elements of Iran’s industrial infrastructure, including its rail and automotive conglomerates, which the department said have been co-opted by the Islamic Republic and the IRGC.
Trump warns Iran of 'very hard' response if Flydubai link confirmed
US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that Iran would face a “very hard” US response if investigators establish that Tehran was behind the Flydubai incident.
“Oh they’ll be hit, very hard, don’t worry,” Trump said when asked what would happen if an Iranian link were confirmed. “You just ask them. They know what happened. They’ll be hit very hard.”
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the US-Iran war
Loud explosions were heard Thursday evening in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by pro-Iranian Houthi forces, an AFP correspondent said. The Saba agency, which is affiliated with the anti-government fighters, spoke of "Saudi aggression" on X.
The US military is sending roughly 9,000 troops aboard a group of ships to the Middle East as President Donald Trump weighs possible new strikes on Iran, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing a US official.
The ships carry more than 7,000 sailors and 2,000 Marines and include the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.