Iran war news LIVE Updates: Fresh attack on Tehran? US sends 9,000 troops, USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier to Middle East

Iran war news LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump weighing possible new strikes on Iran? Roughly 9,000 US sailors and Marines aboard a group of ships, including the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and Makin Island amphibious readiness group, are heading to the Middle East as Washington expands its military presence around Iran, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing a US official.

The deployment could bring three US aircraft carriers to the region by the end of October, the official told AP on condition of anonymity. The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington carriers are already in the region, along with the USS Boxer amphibious readiness group.

With personnel already in the Middle East, the deployment would raise the US naval presence to more than 20,000 sailors and Marines, along with hundreds of aircraft, the report added.

'US aims to drain Iran’s remaining revenue'

The United States is targeting Iran’s remaining sources of revenue to further weaken its ability to fund military operations and activities abroad, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday on X.

“The Iranian regime's ability to fund its war machine and inflict terror on the world has been severely diminished thanks to Operation Economic Outcast,” Bessent wrote, adding that the latest measures against Iran’s industrial sectors were intended to help the United States and its partners “drain the regime’s revenue once and for all.”

Bessent’s post on X quoted a Treasury Department post saying the department is targeting some of the last significant elements of Iran’s industrial infrastructure, including its rail and automotive conglomerates, which the department said have been co-opted by the Islamic Republic and the IRGC.

Trump warns Iran of 'very hard' response if Flydubai link confirmed

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that Iran would face a “very hard” US response if investigators establish that Tehran was behind the Flydubai incident.

“Oh they’ll be hit, very hard, don’t worry,” Trump said when asked what would happen if an Iranian link were confirmed. “You just ask them. They know what happened. They’ll be hit very hard.”

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