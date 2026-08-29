Iran war news LIVE: IRGC navy claims ‘decisive control’ over Hormuz; Trump announces ‘biggest oil deal in world history’

Iran’s IRGC reportedly rejected the US’s repeated claims that the Strait of Hormuz is open, saying US officials are continuing to “lie” about the status of the waterway to influence the price of oil and “cover up their failures."

In a statement carried by Iran’s IRIB broadcaster, the IRGC navy said that “the dominance of the fighters of Islam over this strategic waterway is completely decisive”.

“With all power and in complete authority, the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all ships that intend to transit without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry urged other countries on Friday not to enforce new US sanctions, calling participation complicity in unlawful pressure on sovereign states.

According to Iran International, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that diplomacy with the United States was “not impossible” if Washington understood that “pressure doesn't work.”

Trump announces 'biggest oil deal in world history' with Venezuela

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced the "biggest oil deal in world history" with Venezuela. The landmark agreement with Venezuela will give the US majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.

"The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY! At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer," he said.

Trump said the agreement was secured "at no cost to the American Taxpayer" and will "more than double" total American oil reserves. The administration claims the massive influx to the US oil supply will drive down domestic gasoline prices long-term while putting Venezuela's economy on a path toward economic recovery.