Iran war news LIVE: IRGC navy claims ‘decisive control’ over Hormuz; Trump announces ‘biggest oil deal in world history’

Iran’s IRGC reportedly rejected the US’s repeated claims that the Strait of Hormuz is open, saying US officials are continuing to “lie” about the status of the waterway to influence the price of oil and “cover up their failures."
In a statement carried by Iran’s IRIB broadcaster, the IRGC navy said that “the dominance of the fighters of Islam over this strategic waterway is completely decisive”.
“With all power and in complete authority, the Strait of Hormuz is closed to all ships that intend to transit without coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry urged other countries on Friday not to enforce new US sanctions, calling participation complicity in unlawful pressure on sovereign states.
According to Iran International, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that diplomacy with the United States was “not impossible” if Washington understood that “pressure doesn't work.”
Trump announces 'biggest oil deal in world history' with Venezuela
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced the "biggest oil deal in world history" with Venezuela. The landmark agreement with Venezuela will give the US majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.
"The United States of America has just entered into an Agreement with the Country of Venezuela on, THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY! At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer," he said.
Trump said the agreement was secured "at no cost to the American Taxpayer" and will "more than double" total American oil reserves. The administration claims the massive influx to the US oil supply will drive down domestic gasoline prices long-term while putting Venezuela's economy on a path toward economic recovery.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that the government plans to raise the price of gasoline purchased above existing subsidised quotas to 10,000 tomans per liter, while saying the timing has yet to be finalised, Iran International reported.
“We want to raise the third-tier quota, which is outside the existing quotas, for example from 5,000 tomans to 10,000 tomans,” Pezeshkian said in an interview with state television.
“The third-tier rate should be 10,000 tomans and not more than that,” he added.
Pezeshkian said the government would coordinate the timing and implementation with parliament and the judiciary before announcing the measure.
He also said Iran was facing gasoline supply constraints because import routes were blocked during the war.
“We are in a war and first we must accept that we are in wartime conditions,” he said. “The route is now blocked and goods are not coming in. One of those goods is gasoline.”
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Navy said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz remained closed to any ships attempting to transit without coordination with the Islamic Republic, according to a statement carried by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency.
The force said US claims that the strait was open were “an obvious lie” aimed at controlling oil prices and covering up what it described as American failures, according to the statement.
“Islamic fighters’ control over this strategic waterway is completely decisive,” the statement said, adding that the strait remained closed “with full force” to all ships seeking passage without Iran’s approval.
The IRGC Navy said the restrictions would remain in place until what it called US military “aggression” against Iran ended and agreed commitments were implemented.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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