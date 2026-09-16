Iran war: Photos show widespread damage at US bases across Middle East after missile, drone attacks

After the Pentagon's official watchdog released its first formal accounting of US facility and equipment losses during its war with Iran in the Middle East, photos showing the extent of the damage have surfaced.

A series of photographs released by US-based CBS News on Tuesday showed widespread damage to buildings and vehicles at US military positions in the region following Iranian drone and missile attacks. The images were allegedly sent to CBS by active-duty service members.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What kind of damage has been reported at US military bases in the Middle East due to Iranian attacks? ⌵ US military bases in the Middle East have suffered widespread damage, including destroyed buildings and vehicles. Notable damage includes a Boeing E-3 Sentry aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Force Base and extensive destruction at Camp Buehring in Kuwait. 2 Why are US military equipment losses in the Iran war estimated at $3.7 billion? ⌵ The losses are attributed to extensive damage caused by Iranian strikes that destroyed hundreds of military buildings and structures across multiple US bases, resulting in significant equipment destruction, including aircraft and ground vehicles. 3 How many US military personnel have been killed as a result of Iranian attacks during the ongoing conflict? ⌵ At least 11 US military personnel have been killed in action due to Iranian attacks, with additional casualties occurring in non-hostile events during the conflict. 4 Should the US military be concerned about inventory shortfalls amid the ongoing conflict with Iran? ⌵ Yes, the Pentagon report highlights strategic inventory shortfalls and supply bottlenecks due to the extensive use of munitions in the conflict, raising concerns about the military's ability to replenish its stockpiles. 5 What financial impact has the Iran war had on the US Department of Defense? ⌵ The US Department of Defense has incurred costs exceeding $38 billion from the Iran war, including expenses for munitions, lost equipment, and operational costs, with potential monthly expenses of $2 to $3 billion depending on the conflict's intensity.

What the CBS photos show An attack at Prince Sultan Air Force Base in Saudi Arabia damaged a Boeing E-3 Sentry four-engine aircraft. One photograph showed the direct attack had severed the aircraft's tail from its charred fuselage.

Other photographs taken at the Saudi base showed hollowed-out buildings and barracks.

Pictures from Kuwait-based Camp Buehring showed further damage. The base serves as a major staging area for US ground troops, armoured vehicles and some aircraft.

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US equipment losses worth $3.7 billion The Defense Department's Inspector General report, covering the period from February 28 to June 30, said Iranian strikes "damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and structures at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan".

The strikes also forced US Central Command to relocate personnel, assets and storage facilities as US positions came under intense attack from Iranian forces and their proxy groups.

The report further revealed equipment losses worth up to $3.7 billion. The US lost dozens of aircraft, with losses including four F-15s, one F-35, seven KC-135s and up to 30 MQ-9s.

It documented Iranian strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan.

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The US spent $22 billion on expended munitions during the same period, while the total cost of the war reached $33 billion, the report mentioned further.

Also Read | Pentagon says US is running short of weapons due to Iran war

US military casualties After the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, Tehran routinely bombed US bases across the region.

The Pentagon report said at least 11 US military personnel were killed in action, while seven others died in non-hostile events during the period.

Of those killed in Iranian attacks, six died at Kuwait's Port Shuaiba on March 1, one in Saudi Arabia on the same day, three at Jordan's Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base, also known as Al Azraq, on July 17, and one at Iraq's Erbil Air Base on July 19.

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The report also said at least six personnel were killed when a KC-135 jet-powered aerial refuelling tanker crashed in Iraq on March 12. Another person was killed after an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Arabian Sea on July 1.

The mandatory report submitted to the US Congress added that at least 417 US military personnel had been wounded in Iranian attacks through June 30.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.