Iran warns of ‘complete closure’ of Strait of Hormuz if US targets its power plants

Iran has warned that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will be “completely closed” if the United States follows through on threats to target its power plants, escalating tensions in the Gulf.

ANI reported that in a statement carried by Press TV, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said: “The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed, and it will not be reopened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt.”

‘Closed only to the enemy’—for now Zolfaghari said the vital shipping lane remains under Iran’s control but has not yet been fully shut.

Advertisement

“We have said repeatedly that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and to harmful traffic… harmless passage occurs under specific regulations that ensure our security and interests,” he said.

Energy infrastructure ‘legitimate targets’ The Iranian official warned that retaliation would extend beyond the Strait, targeting regional energy assets.

“All power plants, energy infrastructure, and information technology (ICT) infrastructure of the Zionist regime will be extensively targeted,” Zolfaghari said.

He added that “the power plants of countries in the region that host American bases will be legitimate targets for us.”

Threats to US economic interests Zolfaghari further escalated rhetoric by warning of broader economic consequences.

“Everything is ready for the great struggle aimed at the complete destruction of all American economic interests in the West Asia region,” he said.

Advertisement

He also claimed that companies in the region with American shareholders would be “completely destroyed.”

Despite the strong warnings, the spokesperson insisted Iran does not seek conflict.

“We were not the initiators of war… however, if the enemy damages our power plants, we will do whatever it takes to defend our country,” he said.

“If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN… the United States… will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, giving Tehran a 48-hour deadline.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, remains at the centre of escalating US-Iran tensions, with any disruption likely to have far-reaching economic and geopolitical consequences.

Advertisement