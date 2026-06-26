Iranian drone hit cargo vessel around Hormuz, claims US officials; UN halts evacuation operation

Hours after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Centre reported that a cargo vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, CNN, citing a US official, said the vessel was hit by an Iranian drone.

The alleged drone strike by Iran on Thursday prompted the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, to halt evacuations of thousands of seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel war against Iran began in late February.

Announcing the pause in evacuations in a post on X, the UN agency, citing the IMO chief, wrote, "I have been informed of an attack today in the Gulf of Oman. Seafarer safety remains paramount. To ensure coordinated approach & navigational safety, the IMO evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity."

The US official did not provide further details regarding the strike, and Tehran has not claimed responsibility.

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Here's what we know about the cargo vessel attack The UKMTO, in a statement, said, "A cargo vessel has been hit on the starboard side by an unknown projectile, causing damage to the bridge."

In an advisory issued to the shipping industry, the UKMTO said the incident occurred roughly 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Dahit, Oman. The projectile reportedly struck the vessel on its starboard side, causing damage to the ship's bridge, AFP reported.

However, no casualties and environmental impact were reported, the statement said, and added that officials are now investigating. Meanwhile, the UKMTO has advised vessels to transit with caution and report suspicious activity.

Evacuation operation halted The IMO, a UN agency responsible for shipping, announced its plan to halt the evacuation operation helping stranded vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The IMO chief said the evacuation effort would remain suspended until safety assurances could be secured for both the ships involved in the evacuation and commercial vessels operating in the region.

The pause in operation comes days after the IMO said an agreement between the US and Iran had paved the way for the evacuation of over 11,000 stranded seafarers from the Persian Gulf.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, in a statement, said, “I have always reiterated that the safety of the seafarers remains paramount," and added, “Therefore, to ensure a coordinated approach and navigational safety, the evacuation plan will be paused until further clarity is obtained," CNN reported.

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Iran's warning for vessels The attack on the cargo vessel and the subsequent halt in the evacuation of seafarers occurred on the same day that Iran's Persian Gulf Seaways Management Organization (also functioning as the Persian Gulf Strait Authority - PGSA) warned that vessels transiting outside its designated routes would not be guaranteed safe passage and would not be covered by insurance or related liabilities.

In a post on X, it added, "The consequences of traveling on unauthorized routes will be the responsibility of the owner, operator, and commander of the vessel."

On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned ships against crossing the Strait of Hormuz without authorization and said vessels that don't comply "will be dealt with." It said, “The only authorised route for passage through the Strait of Hormuz is the route announced by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” AFP reported.

It warned in a statement that any crossing without authorization is "unacceptable and extremely dangerous". The ideological arm of Iran's military also denounced what they described as a new route through the waterway that was announced by "certain authorities."

The incident has sparked fresh concerns over maritime security in and around Hormuz, a key waterway and one of the world's most critical shipping routes, which accounted for roughly a fifth of the world's oil and gas supply in pre-war times.

US-Iran sign MoU The attack on the cargo vessel took place about 10 days after the US and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the conflict and pave the way for negotiations in 60 days to achieve a final deal. Under the MoU, Washington and Tehran will have to work out key details on issues including maritime security, shipping access and the future of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium in 60 days, which is extendable on mutual consent.