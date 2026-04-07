Iranian people request US to keep bombing: resident Donald Trump’s bizarre claim sparks reactions, ‘Voices in his head’

Donald Trump has claimed that civilians in Iran are welcoming US strikes on infrastructure. Donald Trump claims they are willing to face hardships for the sake of freedom. Trump said the Iranian people have asked America to “please keep bombing”.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump dismissed concerns that attacks on power grids and basic services would harm ordinary people. According to him, many Iranians are asking the US to continue strikes despite the risks.

Responding to a question from ABC News, Trump claimed that people living in affected areas had urged the US to “keep bombing”. According to him, these civilians believe such actions could help them achieve freedom from the Islamic Republic.

“These are people who are living where the bombs are exploding. When we leave, and we’re not hitting those areas, they’re saying, ‘Please come back, come back, come back’,” Trump said.

“All I can tell you is they want freedom. They have lived in a world that you know nothing about. It’s a violent, horrible world where if you protest, you are shot,” he added.

Trump also described life in Iran as harsh and violent. “They’re living in Hell,” he said.

The US president said that people in Iran were punished severely for protesting. He argued that the desire for freedom outweighed the suffering caused by damaged infrastructure.

President Trump’s comments came after his earlier warning to Iran of major military action if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a phone interview, Trump said the US could “blow up the whole country” and target Iran’s power plants and bridges if no deal was reached.

ABC News’ Mary Bruce asked, “Why would they want you to blow up their infrastructure?”

“They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom,” Trump replied.

Violation of international law? Another reporter pointed out that, according to the Geneva Conventions, deliberate strikes on civilian infrastructure would be a violation.

“I hope I don’t have to do it,” Trump replied.

Donald Trump set a deadline on Tuesday, April 7. But he has changed timelines earlier, too.

Trump also gave mixed signals. Sometimes he said that the US could act alone. Then, at other times, he asked other countries to lead.

According to him, Iranian civilians support such attacks because they want freedom. However, experts have warned that targeting civilian infrastructure like electricity and water systems is likely to be considered a war crime under international law.

“If it’s civilian infrastructure, which of course could affect things like water treatment plants, hospitals, then many would argue that that’s not a valid military target and against international law. This might turn the people that we were trying to support against us,” Mick Mulroy, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, told ABC.

Social media reaction Meanwhile, social media reacted strongly to Donald Trump’s “please keep bombing” comment.

“This is devilish,” came a sharp comment.

“He also says tariffs make Americans rich and Diet Coke is healthy. The man hears what he wants,” another user wrote.

One user wrote, “We have a POTUS who is now deranged. Are people in Israel begging Iran to bomb them? Did he bomb the school after 170 little girls begged him to bomb them?”

“Maybe one day in the future, one country will do that to America and their leader will justify it with the same words,” came from another user.

Another user commented, “It’s enough, can’t laugh anymore. It’s not even funny now.”