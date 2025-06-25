Iran-Israel Ceasefire: US Embassy in Jerusalem to open from today. Visa operations resume in Tel Aviv, too

Iran-Israel Ceasefire: The US Embassy in Jerusalem will be open as usual on Wednesday, June 25, a week after it was shut due to the Iran-Israel war

The Home Front Command has lifted all restrictions after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The shelter-in-place orders for US government employees and their family members has also been lifted, according to the statement.

“Due to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Home Front Command has lifted all restrictions, and the US Embassy will be open as usual on Wednesday, June 25. The shelter-in-place orders for US government employees and their family members have been lifted,” said a statement by US Embassy in Jerusalem.

The Home Front Command of the IDF operates in various emergency situations, specialising in the field of civilian protection

The US government employees and their family members are, however, restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice, the statement said. “Transit between these three areas, including to and from Ben Gurion Airport, is authorized. Transiting Route 1 to and from Allenby Bridge is also permitted,” it said.

Shut on June 18 The US Embassy in Jerusalem will be shut on June 18 due to the security situation in the region and to comply with Israeli guidance, the US State Department said.

“The US Embassy in Jerusalem will resume its normal regularly scheduled US passport and Consular Report of Birth Abroad appointments on Wednesday, June 25. We will accept walk-ins (no appointment necessary) for US citizens needing a limited-validity, emergency passport in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for those in line before 8:30AM. Visa operations will resume in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Monday, June 30,” the statement said.

Flight restrictions lifted The Israel Airports Authority lifted restrictions on the number of incoming and outgoing flights, as well as the number of passengers on each flight, the statement said.

“As a result, US citizens should check for availability of seats on El Al, Arkia, and Israir as they will be operating immediately. Given the demand for seats on flights departing Israel, it may take some time to find seats available for purchase,” it said.

Iran, Israel Confirm Ceasefire Israel and Iran confirmed a ceasefire on Tuesday following nearly two weeks of military action against each other. The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump announced an imminent ceasefire between the two nations on Truth Social.

However, later in the day on Tuesday, Trump said that both Israel and Iran had violated the ceasefire with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities between the two nations..

Expressing disappointment over the continued attacks, Trump told reporters at the White House that “they violated it but Israel violated it too,” adding, “I'm not happy with Israel.”

The US said on Sunday that the country's military “obliterated” Iran's main nuclear sites using 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft.

The strikes marked an escalation in the Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel beginning to strike Iran on 13 June. Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, the news agency AP quoted a human rights group as saying on Sunday.

