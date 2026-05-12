Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: Indian stock market likely to react as Trump discards Iran peace proposal; Iran wans of future

Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: As the United States rejected Iran's new peace proposal, calling it ‘unacceptable’, President Donald Trump has now completely discarded it, saying the ceasefire between the two countries was on life support. Calling it a piece of garbage, Trump said he did not even finish reading it. “They [Iran] are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support,” he said. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Iran-US stalemate.
Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said that there is no alternative but to accept the 14-point proposal. He called any other approach inconclusive and a failure, stressing that the delay would result in American taxpayers bearing the brunt. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, too, has warned the European nations against deploying their warships in the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned with us for Iran-US Stalemate LIVE.
Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: The US government has announced sanctions against three people and nine companies, including four based in Hong Kong and four in the United Arab Emirates, for aiding Iran's shipment of oil to China. The ninth company is based in Oman.
Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: Donald Trump said Monday that he will move move to suspend the federal tax on gasoline to help Americans struggling with surged fuel prices caused by the Iran war. But can he do it on his own by signing a document? He cannot; he will need Congress approval to pass the suspension of federal gasoline tax.
Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: As the US rejected the peace proposal, Iran said it has many surprises and capacities that it can use for future.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei said, “For the time being, we were going to focus on ending the war. By ending the war, we meant agreeing mutually to stop violating each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And by the way, everyone knows that we didn't start attacking the United States. They are far from our region. But as a matter of principle, we were ready to agree on a sort of MOU to put these principles -- based on international law and the UN Charter -- into writing. No one can challenge the accuracy and importance of such principles.”
Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: Discarding the Iran peace proposal, Donald Trump said, "After reading that piece of garbage they sent us, I didn't even finish reading it. They (Iran) are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support."
Reiterating his claims that Iran has been defeated militarily, Trump said that whatever little Iran had built up in the period of ceasefire, the US would "knock that out in about a day".
He restated to the media that Iran, being "very dangerous", cannot have a nuclear weapon.
"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They're very dangerous. They're very volatile," Trump said.
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