Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: Indian stock market likely to react as Trump discards Iran peace proposal; Iran wans of future

Iran-US Stalemate LIVE: As the United States rejected Iran's new peace proposal, calling it ‘unacceptable’, President Donald Trump has now completely discarded it, saying the ceasefire between the two countries was on life support. Calling it a piece of garbage, Trump said he did not even finish reading it. “They [Iran] are on life support. The ceasefire is on massive life support,” he said. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Iran-US stalemate.

Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said that there is no alternative but to accept the 14-point proposal. He called any other approach inconclusive and a failure, stressing that the delay would result in American taxpayers bearing the brunt. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, too, has warned the European nations against deploying their warships in the Strait of Hormuz. Stay tuned with us for Iran-US Stalemate LIVE.