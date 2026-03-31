IRS' 15 April tax deadline nears: Here is a list of common mistakes to avoid while filing taxes

One of the most dreaded and strenuous tasks is now looming over millions of Americans — the tax day deadline is approaching. Owing to its complex rules and tax codes, many people find filing their tax returns difficult.

Reports suggest that preparing a tax return can be highly stressful even under normal circumstances. If you’re rushing to meet the 15 April deadline, that pressure can increase. In the combination of stress and haste, you may end up making costly mistakes.

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Amid the increasing pressure to file before the deadline to avoid penalties and ensure all information is updated correctly, one can easily make mistakes without realising it, which can later cost them dear.

Ahead of 15 April deadline, here is a list of common mistakes: 1. Name: According to a USAToday report, while it is true that people will not forget to write their name, they do need to take care of how it is written. Citing accountants, it said that the name on the return should be typed exactly the way it was in the last return, and as it appears on a person's Social Security statements and correspondence from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Ideally, a person's name should match across all of the above-mentioned documents. This includes the same letters, spaces, capitalisations, and initials.

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“If you misspell your name, you could create filing delays,” said Charlene Rhinehart, a Chicago CPA. “You want to make sure everything is consistent across the board.”

2. Filing Status: Another thing to keep in mind is the filing status, and there are a few things to consider before choosing a filing status. If a person's household situation has undergone any change in the last year, chances are their filing status may have changed as well. Individuals should be careful in selecting the filing status. For married couples, accountants suggest filing jointly, as those who file separately often receive fewer tax advantages. For example, the standard deduction for joint filers is typically double that of individual filers.

3. Social Security Number: The Social Security number is one of the most crucial pieces of information while filing a tax return. It serves as a person's tax ID number. Even though most people know their social security number by heart, accountants suggest that they should still double-check to ensure an error-free return filing.

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4. Income: Before filing a tax return, one must ensure accuracy and thoroughness. All of the income earned in 2025 should be mentioned while filing a return. For a salaried employee, the most crucial form is probably W-2. However, a person should ensure all of the 1099s, the forms that report incomes earned indirectly and not via an employer. There are different kinds of 1099s, which cover income from interest, dividends, and other sources.

5. Direct Deposit information: Direct deposit is the fastest and safest way to ensure a refund in 2026. However, one must ensure that they enter the account and routing numbers correctly.

6. Signature: Considered to be the last step, it is also an important one. Before submitting the return, people should sign and date it, since the IRS cannot accept it without a signature.

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