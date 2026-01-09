IRS opens 2026 filing season amid new tax law changes

The Internal Revenue Service officially opened the 2026 filing season on Monday (January 26, 2026). Taxpayers have until Wednesday (April 15, 2026), to file their 2025 federal income tax returns and pay any taxes owed.

The IRS expects to process approximately 164 million individual returns, with most taxpayers filing electronically.

Key changes under One, Big, Beautiful Bill This year’s filing season reflects several new tax provisions from the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, which could affect federal taxes, credits, and deductions. Taxpayers can use IRS online resources to learn more about these provisions, which may help lower tax bills and increase refund amounts.

Acting IRS Commissioner Scott Bessent said, “President Trump is committed to the taxpayers of this country and improving upon the successful tax filing season in 2025. Prior to the passage of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, Treasury and IRS were diligently preparing to update forms and processes for the benefit of hardworking Americans.”

IRS CEO Frank Bisignano added, “The IRS workforce remains vigilant and dedicated to their mission to serve the American taxpaying public. IRS information systems have been updated to incorporate the new tax laws and are ready to efficiently and effectively process taxpayer returns during the filing season.”

New tools and forms IRS Individual Online Account: Taxpayers can access balances, payment history, tax records, and more.

Schedule 1-A: A new form allows taxpayers to claim deductions such as no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on car loan interest, and an enhanced deduction for seniors.

Trump Accounts: Parents and guardians can establish new Trump accounts for children at trumpaccounts.gov.

Direct Deposit: The IRS encourages taxpayers to open bank accounts to receive refunds, as paper checks are being phased out under the Modernizing Payments executive order.

Forms 1099-K and 1099-DA: Taxpayers reporting credit card, online marketplace, or digital asset transactions must include all taxable income, even if they don’t receive these forms.

Additional tax resources Where’s My Refund?: Refund status is generally available 24 hours after e-filing or four weeks after filing by paper.

Avoid tax scams: Guidance is available on IRS.gov for preventing, reporting, and recovering from scams and identity theft.

Choosing a tax preparer: The IRS offers guidance for selecting reputable preparers.

Taxpayer assistance centers: In-person assistance is available by appointment for unresolved issues.

Free filing options:

IRS Free File for qualified taxpayers (starts January 9)

IRS Fillable Forms (available from January 26)

MilTax: Free preparation for military members and veterans

IRS-certified volunteers under VITA and TCE programs