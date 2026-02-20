IRS Refund 2026: What happens if you miss 15 April deadline? Where to check refund status? Key questions answered

The tax filing season for 2026 is here, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has urged taxpayers to file their returns before the official deadline. But what if you miss the deadline—will there be any penalty? Or in case you have filed the tax return, still but are unsure of its status or when the amount might be credited, here we answer all common questions related to tax returns, including penalties for missing the deadline, refund tracking details, and more.

When is the deadline to file tax return? Commonly known as Tax Day in the US, the deadline to file a tax return is on 15 April 2026.

What happens if you miss 15 April deadline? If you miss the 15 April 2025 tax filing deadline, it can lead to several penalties and consequences. Taxpayers who do not file their 2025 tax returns might face a failure-to-file penalty equal to 5% of the unpaid taxes after credits. This penalty is charged for each month or part of a month that the return is delayed, and it can be applied for up to five months.

Filing taxes over 60 days after the deadline can result in a penalty equal to 100% of the taxes owed, up to $485, whichever is less.

Furthermore, you may face a failure-to-pay penalty, which is approximately 0.5% of your unpaid taxes. This penalty is imposed monthly until it reaches a maximum of 25% of your unpaid balance.

Where to check tax refund? Taxpayers can track their refund status using the "Where’s My Refund?" tool, available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov and the IRS2Go app.

When can you start checking the tax refund status? You can check your refund status 24 hours after the IRS confirms receipt of an electronically filed return, 3 to 4 days after e-filing a prior-year return, or 4 weeks after mailing a paper return.

The tool refreshes daily, usually overnight, and is generally unavailable between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

What details do you require to check refund status? In order to check the refund status at the Where’s My Refund? platform, taxpayers will need to provide –

Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Filing status (e.g., single, married filing jointly)

The exact whole dollar amount of the expected refund What should to expect when checking refund status?

The refund tracker will display refund progress to taxpayers in three stages.

1. Return Received – The IRS has received the tax return and is currently processing it.

2. Refund Approved – The IRS has authorised the refund and is organising the payment.

3. Refund Sent –The refund has been transferred to the taxpayer’s bank account or posted as a cheque.

How long does it take for the refund to get credited?

Refunds are typically issued within 21 days of receiving an electronically filed return. However, some refunds may take longer due to specific circumstances.