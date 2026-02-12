IRS Tax Refund 2026: Step-by-step guide to tracking your refund, expected payment timeline

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides taxpayers with convenient tools to track the status of their tax refunds and related payments. The primary tool for monitoring refund progress is the “Where’s My Refund?”feature, available on IRS.gov and through the IRS2Go mobile app.

This report explains how to use the tool, expected refund timelines, possible delays, and important information taxpayers should know.

How to check your IRS Refund status Taxpayers can check their refund status using the "Where’s My Refund?" tool. This service is available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov and through the IRS2Go app.

When you can start checking You can check your refund status:

* *24 hours* after the IRS acknowledges receipt of an electronically filed (e-filed) return

* *3–4 days* after e-filing a prior-year return

* *4 weeks* after mailing a paper return

The tool updates once per day, usually overnight. It is typically unavailable between *4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time* while updates are being processed.

Information required to check status To use the Where’s My Refund? tool, taxpayers must provide:

* Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

* Filing status (e.g., single, married filing jointly)

* The exact whole dollar amount of the expected refund

Providing accurate information ensures quick access to refund details.

Refund status phases The tracker displays refund progress in three stages:

1. Return Received – The IRS has received and is processing the tax return.

2. Refund Approved – The IRS has approved the refund and is preparing to issue payment.

3. Refund Sent – The refund has been sent to the taxpayer’s bank or mailed as a check.

Once approved, the tool provides a personalized refund date.

Refund timing Most refunds are issued within 21 days of receiving an electronically filed return. However, some refunds may take longer due to specific circumstances.

Common reasons for delays Refund processing may be delayed if:

* The return contains errors or is incomplete

* The return is flagged for identity theft or fraud review

* The taxpayer claimed certain credits requiring additional verification

* Banks do not process payments on weekends or holidays

* The IRS requires additional information and contacts the taxpayer by mail

Calling the IRS will not speed up the refund process. IRS phone representatives have access to the same information available through the online tool.

