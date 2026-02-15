Subscribe

IRS tax refunds: Are you eligible for up to $1,700? Check step-by-step guide to claim

The IRS has encouraged taxpayers to file returns before the April 15 deadline. Eligible individuals may receive refunds up to $1,700 due to Earned Income and Additional Child Tax Credits. Electronic filers can expect refunds by late February, while paper returns take longer.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published15 Feb 2026, 09:16 PM IST
US 2025 tax returns: When is the last date to file taxes?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has urged taxpayers to file their returns as the official deadline approaches. Certain filers who qualify may also receive a tax refund of up to $1700 in the coming days, beginning in February.

Who qualifies to get up to $1700?

The refund amount is for individuals eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (CTC), according to a report by Marca. In case of CTC, the amount can touch around $1,700 per qualifying child.

It applies to individuals with earned income within the IRS limits, possessing a Social Security number, and having filed their federal return for the 2026 tax season. It is important to remember that children must also meet the criteria of age, relationship, and residence.

When will refunds reflect?

People who filed electronically and selected direct deposit usually see their refund reflected between late February and early March, while paper returns can take several weeks longer to process. If they have already submitted their return, they will not receive their refunds until mid-February.

Step-by-step guide to request a refund

Here are the steps you must follow to request an IRS refund -

Step 1: File the federal return using the correct form and ensure accurate claim of tax credits. For the Earned Income Tax Credit with children, complete the relevant schedule with family details.

Step 2: Submit your filing electronically and select direct deposit, as this is the quickest and safest method to receive your funds, according to the IRS.

Step 3: Thoroughly verify your personal details, declared income, and bank information, since errors in these are often the main reason for refund payment delays.

Step 4: Keep a track of the payment status via the IRS's official refund lookup tool, updated daily during tax season.

Tax filing season in the US

The deadline to file a tax return is on 15 April 2026, which is popularly known as Tax Day in the US.

What happens if you miss tax filing deadline?

Missing the 15 April 2025 tax filing deadline can lead to several penalties and consequences. Taxpayers who do not submit their 2025 tax returns may incur a failure-to-file penalty, which amounts to 5% of the unpaid taxes after credits. This penalty is imposed each month or part of a month that the return is delayed, and it can be applied for up to five months.

If you file your taxes more than 60 days late, you could face a penalty equal to 100% of the taxes owed or up to $485, whichever is less.

Additionally, you could incur a failure-to-pay penalty, which is lower at around 0.5% of your unpaid taxes. This penalty is applied monthly until it reaches a maximum of 25% of your unpaid balance.

