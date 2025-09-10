Iryna Zarutska murder video | Chilling footage shows blood all over as Ukrainian refugee pulls legs, covers face

Days after the gruesome murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, United States vowed to pursue the "maximum penalty" against the culprit. Warning against tough action against the accused, who repeatedly stabbed the 23-year-old while onboard the train, Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday called it “unforgivable act of violence.”

Iryna Zarutska's terror filled eyes In a new viral footage, Iryna Zarutska, who left Ukraine in 2022 following Russia's invasion, can be seen looking up at her killer with terror filled eyes before he repeatedly stabbed her with a pocketknife.

Viewer discretion is advised

In the new extended surveillance footage from Lynx Blue Line train, shocked Iryna Zarutska can be seen pulling up her legs and covering her face with her hands after unprovoked attack with blood splattered all around.

"We will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act of violence -- he will never again see the light of day as a free man," Attorney General Pam Bondi said, AFP reported citing September 9 statement.

This statement comes at a time Donald Trump administration continues touting its tough-on-crime agenda in Democratic-led cities. The accused identified as 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr stabbed Iryna Zarutska, who fled war-torn Ukraine and resettled in the United States, while she was sitting in light rail train in the southern city of Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22.

According to the official statement, Iryna Zarutska murderer DeCarlos Brown faces life in prison or the death penalty and is charged with one federal count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.

Furthermore, Mecklenburg County prosecutors separately charged Brown with first degree murder.

Reacting on the shocking violent attack, US President Donald Trump said on Monday said, “Her blood is on the hands of the Democrats.” In the United States, criminal cases are typically the jurisdiction of local prosecutors based on state and local criminal codes.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday said that Brown has been convicted in several criminal cases in the past, including an armed robbery that led to five years in prison.